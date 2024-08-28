30 athletes to represent India at U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024 in Spain

According to the schedule released by the United World Wrestling on Monday, August 26, India will have 30 wrestlers taking part in the upcoming U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024 in Pontevedra, Spain.

The U-20 World Championships 2024 will take place from September 2-8. The event will feature wrestlers from around the world to compete in three categories – Greco-Roman, Women’s Wrestling, and Freestyle. India will be sending 10 grapplers to compete in each category.

The event will kick off with the Greco-Roman qualification round on September 2 and conclude with the Freestyle finals on September 8.

The Indian wrestlers would like to improve upon their performance from last year, where they managed to win an impressive 14 medals, including four gold, three silver, and seven bronze.

The event has also been a stepping stone for several Indian wrestlers who have gone on to achieve bigger and better things such as India’s first U-20 wrestling champion Antim Panghal.

The Indian grapplers will be confident going into the tournament after some splendid results in the recently concluded U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan. Taking part in 29 of the 30 medal events, the Indian athletes clinched 10 medals, which comprised five gold, one silver, and four bronze.

Eight of the 10 medals in India’s bag were clinched by female wrestlers, highlighting the progress made in this field. The results were also a marked improvement from the U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2023 held in Istanbul, where India could manage only one gold medal alongside seven silver and three bronze medals.

Full list of Indian wrestlers competing in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024

Greco-Roman

Anil Mor (55kg)

Mohit Narwal (60kg)

Nishant (63kg)

Sachin (67kg)

Aakash Punia (72kg)

Nishant Phogat (77kg)

Prince (82kg)

Rohit (87kg)

Naman (97kg)

Uttam Rana (130kg)

Women’s Wrestling

Muskan (50kg)

Jyoti (53kg)

Dhanshri Fand (55kg)

Neha (57kg)

Komal (59kg)

Nitika (62kg)

Sarika (65kg)

Srishti (68kg)

Manju (72kg)

Jyoti Berwal (76kg)

Freestyle

Ankush (57kg)

Bhuvanesh (61kg)

Nikhil Pilanagoila (65kg)

Nilesh Nadiparwale (70kg)

Gaurav (74kg)

Amit (79kg)

Sachin (86kg)

Amit Singh (92kg)

Sahil Jaglan (97kg)

Jaspooran Singh (125kg)

