Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Harshita and Anju secure silver; Manisha and Antim Panghal bag bronze on Day 4

India bagged two silver medals on Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024, courtesy of Harshita (72 kg) and Anju (53 kg). On the other hand, Manisha (62 kg) and Antim Panghal (65 kg) settled for bronze medals.

Moving to the details of the 53kg category, Indian wrestler Anju secured a 12-1 win over Aliah Rose in the qualification round. Later in the quarter-final, she stunned Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa 14-4.

Her domination continued in the semi-final, defeating Chun Lei 9-6. In the gold medal match, Anju suffered a 0-10 defeat and settled with a silver medal.

In the 57 kg category, India's Sarita faced a 4-8 defeat against Gantuya Enkhbat in the quarter-final to bow out of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Delving into the details of the 62 kg category, Manisha secured a thrilling 14-13 win over Su Gyong Choe in the quarter-final. Later in the semi-final, she suffered a defeat against Sakura Motoki (0-3). In the bronze medal game, Manisha defeated Arian Geralin 5-0.

What about other categories in Asian Wrestling Championships 2024?

In the 65 kg category, Antim Panghal defeated Dilnaz Sazanova 11-0 in the quarter-final affair. Later, she suffered a 0-6 defeat against Mahiro Yoshitake. In the bronze medal game, Antim Pangal secured the medal due to a win over the injury of Soobin Kim.

Shifting our focus to the 72 kg encounter, Harshita secured a 13-3 win over Ozoda Zaripbeova in the quarter-final affair. In the semi-final game, she defeated Anastassiya Panassovich 5-0. In the gold medal game, she suffered a loss against Qian Jiang by 2-5 to settle for a silver medal.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 are currently being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories will compete at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Interestingly, in the previous edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers managed to secure 14 medals, including one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze.

Day 5 schedule: Greco-Roman 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 130kg qualification, semi-finals, repechage and finals.