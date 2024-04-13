Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Radhika secures silver, Shivani Pawar bags bronze on Day 3

Shivanee Pawar secured a bronze medal in the 50kg category for India while Radhika racked up a silver medal in the 68 kg category on Day 3 of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Moving to the details of the day, Shivanee Pawar started with an 8-6 win over Samnang Dit in the qualification round. Later, in the quarter-final, she suffered a defeat over Ziqi Feng by 0-4.

She went on to defeat the two-time world silver medalist Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal by 9-7 in the bronze medal match to secure a bronze on Day 3 of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

Delving into the details of the 55 kg category, Indian wrestler Tamanna had suffered a 0-9 defeat over Moe Kiyooka in the qualification round. In the repechage, she suffered a 0-4 defeat over Min Zhang.

What about other categories on Day 3 of Asian Wrestling Championships 2024?

Shifting our focus to the 59kg category, Pushpa Yadav had to settle with a 3-8 defeat over Anudari Batkhuyag in the qualification round. In the bronze medal game, she took on a higher-ranked wrestler from Kazakhstan Diana Kayumova, losing by 8-11.

In the 68th kg category, Radhika looked in exceptional form, moving to the gold medal match. However, she suffered a 2-15 defeat over Nonoka Ozaki in the final to settle for a silver medal.

In the quarter-final, she defeated Albina Kairgeldinova by 12-2. Later, in the semi-final, she closely fought over Gulnara Tashtanbekova to win by 2-0 to make it to the gold medal encounter.

In the 76 kg category, Priya moved to the quarter-final after winning over Valentina by 10-0 in the qualification round. In the quarter-final, she suffered a loss over Medet by 1-3. She had to settle for the fifth rank in the medal tally.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 are currently being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories will compete at the championships.

Interestingly, in the previous edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers managed to secure 14 medals, including one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze.

Day 4 schedule: Women’s freestyle 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg qualification, semi-finals, repechage and finals.