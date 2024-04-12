Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Indian wrestlers fail to win medals on second day

A total of five wrestlers participated in various categories on Day 2 of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. Unfortunately, all of them failed to create a significant impact on a no-medal day for India.

In the 61 kg category, Akash Dahiya settled for the fifth spot. He defeated Kyrgyzstan's Sardor Ruzimov in the qualification round by 10-8. Later, in the quarter-final, he stunned Sanghyeon Son from Korea with a scoreline of 7-3.

However, in the semi-final, he faced a defeat against Assyl Aitakyn by 0-11. In the bronze medal game, he suffered a comprehensive defeat over Enkhbold Enkhbat by 7-18 to settle with the fifth rank in the tally.

Moving forward to the 74 kg category, Yash secured a victory over Yi LI by 6-1 in the qualification round. Subsequently, in the quarter-final, he defeated Kota Takahashi by 0-11.

In the repechage, he had to suffer a defeat by 0-10 over Syrbaz Talgat. Ultimately, he settled with the 10th spot in this category's medal tally.

What about the other categories on Day 2 of Asian Wrestling Championships?

In the 86 kg category, Sandeep Singh Mann exited the qualification round over Tatsuya Shirai by 0-5. Shifting to 92 kg, Vinay had to bow out of the campaign after losing to Adilet Davlumbayev by 0-6 in the qualifying round of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Delving into the details of the 125 kg category, Anirudh Kumar defeated Pakistan's Anwar Zaman by 3-0 in the qualification round. Later, he suffered a defeat in the quarter-final over Amir Hossein by 0-10. In the bronze medal game, Anirudh had to settle with a 2-8 defeat over Sharipov to bow out of the category.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 are currently being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories will compete at the championships.

Interestingly, in the previous edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers managed to secure 14 medals, including one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze.

Day 3 schedule: Women’s freestyle 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg qualification, semi-finals, repechage, and finals, starting from 11:00 AM IST.