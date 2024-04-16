Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Rohit Dahiya loses bronze medal bout; India fails to win medals on Day 6

Indian wrestlers continued their poor performance on the sixth and final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Rohit Dahiya came closer to the bronze medal but failed to secure it.

Moving to the details of the 60 kg category, Indian wrestler Pravesh made it to the round of 16 but suffered a 0-9 defeat against Galym Kabdunassarov from Kazakhstan. Zholaman Sharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan secured the gold medal after defeating Japan's Kaito Inaba in the gold medal match of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Delving into the details of the 67 kg category, Vinayak Siddheshwar Patil made it to the quarter-final, but failed to create an impact, losing 1-7 to Korea's Hanjae Chung. Iran's Saeid Morad clinched the gold medal after defeating Razzak Beishekeev from Kyrgyzstan by 3-1 in the final.

What about other Indian wrestlers’ performance on Day 6 of Asian Wrestling Championships 2024?

In the 72 kg category, Ankit Gulia lost to Adilkhan Satayev by 0-4 and bowed out early from the competition. Japan's Shingo Harada secured the gold medal after stunning Iran's Mohammadreza Mahmoud 9-5.

Shifting our focus to the 82 kg category, Indian wrestler Rohit Dahiya suffered a defeat by 2-7 in the quarter-final game over Taizo Yoshida. In the bronze medal game, he suffered a 1-3 defeat over Mukhammadkodir Rasulov. Japan's Taizo Yoshida clinched the gold medal after defeating Iran's Rasoul Sadegh by 9-0.

Interestingly, in the 97 kg category, no Indian wrestler competed. Iran's Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi bagged the gold medal after defeating Iussuf Matsiyev by 9-0.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 ended in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories competed at the championships.

Interestingly, in the previous edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers managed to secure 14 medals, including one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze.

Indian wrestlers managed to win only seven medals this time around, including three silver and four bronze medals. Unfortunately, no Indian wrestler managed to secure a gold medal.

