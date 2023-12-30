Bajrang Punia requests Sports Ministry to resume wrestling activities in India with just seven months left for Paris Olympics

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia has called for the Union Sports Ministry of India to resume wrestling competitions in the country, seven months ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Wrestling affairs in India have been at a standstill in the wake of wrestler's protests against the Wrestling Federation of India. The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc committee announced its intention to conduct the senior wrestling nationals (in January 2024 in Jaipur) in a move to select players for the national camp, which hasn't taken place since January this year.

The newly-elected WFI body (on December 21), led by Sanjay Singh, decided to cancel all the decisions taken by the ad-hoc committee. It announced the junior nationals would be held between December 28 and December 30.

However, that couldn't go ahead as planned after the Sports Ministry called the announcement against the constitution and suspended the national federation just three days post the elections.

"Wrestling activities have come to a standstill for several months. Neither has any Nationals been held nor have any preparatory camps been organized for the players," Bajrang wrote on his official X handle.

Bajrang Punia further alerted the authorities that the wrestlers were running out of time for the prestigious Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist also highlighted the country's success at the quadrennial event.

"The Olympic Games is only seven months away but no one seems serious about it, wrestling has given India four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics. I am requesting the sports ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved," he added.

IOA forms ad-hoc committee once again, WFI chief calls for legal action

The IOA formed a three-member ad-hoc committee under Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who is the president of the Wushu Association of India. Bajwa was also head of the same committee until the WFI elections took place.

The committee, which also includes former Indian hockey player MM Somaya, will again look after the day-to-day affairs of wrestling in India. WFI president Sanjay Singh said that they might contemplate taking the matter to court if the ad-hoc committee is not dismissed.

"I don't accept this ad-hoc committee. I will speak to the (sports) minister and if the matter is still not resolved will seek legal opinion," Sanjay Singh told India Today.

Sanjay Singh defeated former Commonwealth Games medallist Anita Sheoran by a margin of 40-7 in the WFI presidential elections held in New Delhi this month.