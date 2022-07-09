CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia to depart for US for training after being handed UK visa 

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia's visa for the United Kingdom has been cleared ahead of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 to be held in Birmingham later this month.

Bajrang is scheduled to soon depart for the United States of America for a training-cum-exposure trip ahead of the quadrennial sporting event, having received his US visa earlier this month. However, his UK visa was delayed due to some permission issues.

The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, got in touch with the British High Commission and sought the Olympic medalist's UK visa processing at the earliest.

The 28-year-old along with wrestler Deepak Punia, will leave for training sessions in the US. They will train at Michigan University until July 30, following which both grapplers will leave for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 28.

Last month, Bajrang had emphasized his reasons for preferring to train at the University of Michigan. Punia said during a virtual media interaction:

“There are good sparring partners at the University of Michigan. The facilities are also good. The conducive environment will certainly enable me to better prepare for the Commonwealth Games."

Bajrang clinched a gold medal in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Indian wrestling contingent for 2022 CWG:

India will send a 215-member contingent who will compete across 16 disciplines at the upcoming CWG 2022.

The full list of Indian wrestlers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG is as follows:

Women: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Men: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), Mohit Grewal (125kg)

