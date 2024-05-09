"Probably, it's end of an era for legendary Bajrang Punia" - Fans react to Olympic medalist's suspension by UWW

The United World Wrestling Federation (UWW) on Thursday, May 9, provisionally suspended Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia following a denial of dope test to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

On April 23, NADA suspended the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist after he refused to provide his urine sample during a selection trial in Sonepat. The national body for anti-doping issued a whereabouts notice to the top Indian wrestler on April 18.

However, Bajrang said that he wasn't refusing to give his urine sample and asked the NADA officials to change the outdated testing kits.

The UWW in its latest system has suspended the Indian wrestler. "Suspended for the following reason until Dec 31, 2024," the update read on Bajrang profile's.

"Provisionally suspended by NADA IND for alleged ADRV" - this was the reason mentioned behind the suspension move.

Bajrang recently lost in the semi-finals of the selection trials in men's 65kg freestyle, which was an event to determine India's squad for the Olympic qualifiers.

Can Bajrang Punia still qualify for Paris Olympics after UWW suspension?

Bajrang Punia's hopes for another Olympic appearance have been nothing but dashed after the recent sanction by the global governing body of wrestling. If any anti-doping agency hands a provisional suspension to an athlete then it shall remain enforced across all federations, national or international.

Speaking in a practical sense, the Haryana athlete wasn't in great touch on the mat. He didn't participate for more than a year because of his involvement in the wrestler's protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang's exit from the 19th Asian Games came after an overwhelming 1-8 defeat against Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili. However, a tinge of hope was there that Bajrang could pull off an Olympic qualification at the eleventh hour.