WFI looking to request UWW to expedite the hearing of Sumit Malik's doping case

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is likely to write a letter to the United World Wrestling (UWW), requesting that Sumit Malik's doping case hearing be expedited.

The 28-year-old earned an Olympic quota for India in the 125kg freestyle category. But his 'A' sample was found to be positive for the banned methylhexaneamine (MHA) during last month’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Sumit Malik's 'B' sample test is scheduled to take place on June 10. However, given the visa restrictions due to the pandemic, it is unlikely that Malik will be able to make it in time. He is likely to give his consent for the sample test without traveling abroad.

Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Sumit Malik is provisionally suspended after failing dope test

Speaking to Sportstar, WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said:

"The wrestler concerned wants the hearing process to be completed quickly. After we get the result of his 'B' sample test, we can request the UWW to expedite the hearing process and complete it as soon as possible."

Sumit Malik to pay a fine of INR 16 lakh if found guilty



If Sumit Malik is found guilty, the UWW will impose a fine of INR 16 lakh on the wrestler. If Malik fails to pay the hefty amount, the WFI will ban him for life.

"The UWW imposes a fine on the National Federation for a doping violation. We pass it on to the wrestler who fails the dope test. In case he/she is not able to pay the fine, then we impose a life ban on the wrestler. The same procedure will be followed here if Malik is held guilty by the hearing panel," Tomar further said.

Rarely does it happen that an athlete's 'B' sample is found to be negative after the 'A' sample tests positive. If Sumit Malik is found guilty, it would be a huge blow to India's Olympic hopes.

Malik won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the men's 125 kg freestyle category and has also received the Arjuna award.

This, however, is not the first instance of an Indian wrestler facing doping charges just before the Olympics. In 2016, Narsingh Yadav was slapped with a four-year ban by WADA after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

