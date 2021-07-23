Olympics 2021 timings in India: Full schedule in IST and live stream details

The 2021 Olympics have started off in style. India has started its campaign with archery. Deepika Kumari finished 9th in the women's individual recurve ranking round. Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai are currently competing in the men's individual recurve event. India will be pretty busy at the Olympics with competitions lined up every day until August 8.

The Indian contingent of 119 athletes will be competing across 18 sporting events at the 2021 Olympics. There are a lot of expectations this time around from many top-ranked athletes. If things go as planned, India is slated to have its greatest ever Olympic campaign in national history. So to keep you updated with the timings of all the events, here is the complete schedule of all the Indian sporting events at the 2021 Olympics.

Rowing is underway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 🛶😍 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Archery

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual ranking round

9:30 AM IST: Men's Individual ranking round

July 24, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Mixed Team [Qualification]

10:45 AM IST: Mixed Team [Medal Matches]

Badminton

8:50 AM IST: Men's Doubles [Preliminaries]

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Preliminaries]

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix Day 1

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs New Zealand

Women's Team

5:15 PM IST: India vs Netherlands

Judo

7:30 AM IST: Women's 48 kg

Rowing

7:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Shooting

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

5:00 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

7:15 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

Also Read: Full list of Indian men athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's Individual

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual

7:45 AM IST: Mixed Doubles

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

9:54 AM IST: Men's Welterweight [Round of 32]

Weightlifting

10:20 AM IST: Women's 49 kg category

July 25, Sunday

Badminton

7:10 AM IST: Women's Singles [All group stage from July 26-29]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

8:48 AM IST: Men's Lightweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix - Day 2

Gymnastics

6:30 AM IST-Women's All-around [Qualifications]

Hockey

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Australia

Rowing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

7:45 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

6:00 AM IST: Men's Skeet [Qualification]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Mixed Doubles [Quarterfinals]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Doubles [Semi-finals]

10:30 AM IST: Men's Singles

10:30 AM IST: Women's Singles

Swimming

3:32 PM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke heats

3:52 PM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle heats

4:49 PM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke heats

July 26, Monday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team [Round of 16]

10:15 AM IST: Men's Team [Medal Round]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight

9:06 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

Fencing

5:30 AM IST: Women's Sabre Event [All rounds]

Hockey

Women's Team

5:45 PM IST: India vs Germany

Sailing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

12:20 PM IST: Men's Skeet [Final]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 3]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Bronze medal match]

5:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Gold medal match]

Swimming

7:07 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle semi-final

8:01 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

8:23 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

3:59 PM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly heats

July 27, Tuesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's [Group stages]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Welterweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

10:09 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Spain

Rowing

5:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Sailing

11:20 AM: Men's 49er heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Qualification]

7:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal match]

9:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Qualification]

11:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal matches]

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16

Swimming

7:13 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle final

7:21 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke final

7:29 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke final

8:05 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly semi-final

July 28, Wednesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [Qualifcation]

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Middleweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix

Hockey

Women's team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Great Britain

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

7:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

Swimming

7:19 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly final

July 29, Thursday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [qualification]

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16

5:30 AM IST: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

1:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Round of 16

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

8:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's individual round 1

Gymnastics

4:20 AM IST: Women's all-around final

Hockey

Men's team

India vs Argentina

Rowing

6:20 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls final

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Precision Stage

Table Tennis

7:30 AM -Women's Singles semi-final

4:30 PM IST - Women's Singles Bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST - Women's Gold medal match

11:30 AM IST - Men's Singles Semi-final

July 30, Friday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Women's Medal Rounds

Athletics

5:30 AM IST: Men's 3000 meter steeplechase heats

7:25 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles

8:10 AM IST: Women's 100 meter heats

4:30 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Realy heats

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Quarterfinals

12:00 PM IST: Men's Doubles Semifinal

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

8:33 AM IST: Women's Welterweight quarterfinals

9:06 AM IST: Men's Welterweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Session

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 2

Hockey

Women's team

8:15 AM IST: India vs Ireland

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Japan

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Men's laser heats

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Rapid Qualification and Final

Table Tennis

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Gold medal match

July 31, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Individual round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Men's Individual medal rounds

Athletics

3:45 PM IST: Women's 100 M semifinal

6:00 AM IST: Women's Discus Throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Long Jump Qualifications

6:05 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Relay Final

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles quarterfinal

2:30 PM IST: Women's Singles semi-final

2:30 PM IST: Men's Doubles Final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight Round of 16

8:33 AM IST: Women's Lightweight Round of 16

9:36 AM IST: Women's Middleweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 3

Hockey

Women's Team

8:45 AM IST: India vs South Africa

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Men's Laser Medal Race

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

8:30 AM IST: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [qualification and final]

August 1, Sunday

Athletics

5:35 PM IST: Men's 400 Meter hurdles semi-finals

Badminton

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Semi-finals

5:00 PM IST: Women's Singles final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:33 AM IST: Men's Welterweight semifinals

8:48 AM IST: Men's Middleweight quarterfinals

9:36 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight quarterfinals

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team quarterfinals

August 2, Monday

Athletics

7:00 AM IST: Women's 200 meter heats

3:55 PM IST: Women's 200 meter semi-finals

5:45 PM IST: Men's 3000 meter Steeplechase final

6:50 AM IST: Men's Long Jump final

4:30 PM IST: Women's Discus Throw final

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Jumping

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Women's Team quarterfinals

Sailing

Men's 49er medal race

Shooting

8:00 AM IST: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [Qualification and finals]

August 3, Tuesday

Athletics

8:50 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles final

6:20 PM IST: Women's 200 meter final

5:50 AM IST: Women's Javelin throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Shot Put Qualification

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:18 AM IST: Men's Lightweight quarterfinals

9:05 AM IST: Women's Lightweight quarterfinals

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's Team semi-finals

Wrestling

8:00 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 4, Wednesday

Athletics

5:35 AM IST: Men's Javelin Throw qualifications

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight semifinals

Equestrian

Individual jumping final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 1

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's team quarterfinals

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 86 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 5, Thursday

Athletics

1:00 PM IST: Men's 20 km walk

7:35 AM IST: Men's Shot put final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 2

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST Men's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Men's 86kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 53 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 6, Friday

Athletics

Men's 50 km race walk

1:00 PM IST: Women's 20 km race walk

4:55 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay heats

5:20 PM IST: Women's Javelin throw final

Boxing

10 :30 AM IST: Women's Middleweight semifinals

11:02 AM IST: Men's Lightweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 3

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's Bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST: Women's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 53 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

August 7, Saturday

Athletics

6:20 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay final

4:30 PM IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final

Badminton

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight final

10:45 AM IST: Women's Flyweight final

11:15 AM IST: Men' Middleweight

11:45 AM IST: Women's Welterweight final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 4

Wrestling

3:15 PM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

3:15 PM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

August 8, Sunday

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight final

10:45 am IST: Men's Lightweight final

11:15 AM IST: Women's Middleweight final

11:45 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight final

Also Read: 7 Indians heading into Tokyo Olympics as World No. 1

Edited by Diptanil Roy