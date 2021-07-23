Olympics 2021 timings in India: Full schedule in IST and live stream details

The 2021 Olympics have started off in style. India has started its campaign with archery. Deepika Kumari finished 9th in the women's individual recurve ranking round. Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai are currently competing in the men's individual recurve event. India will be pretty busy at the Olympics with competitions lined up every day until August 8.
The Indian contingent of 119 athletes will be competing across 18 sporting events at the 2021 Olympics. There are a lot of expectations this time around from many top-ranked athletes. If things go as planned, India is slated to have its greatest ever Olympic campaign in national history. So to keep you updated with the timings of all the events, here is the complete schedule of all the Indian sporting events at the 2021 Olympics.
India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021
Archery
5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual ranking round
9:30 AM IST: Men's Individual ranking round
July 24, Saturday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Mixed Team [Qualification]
10:45 AM IST: Mixed Team [Medal Matches]
Badminton
8:50 AM IST: Men's Doubles [Preliminaries]
9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Preliminaries]
Equestrian
Individual Dressage Grand Prix Day 1
Hockey
Men's Team
6:30 AM IST: India vs New Zealand
Women's Team
5:15 PM IST: India vs Netherlands
Judo
7:30 AM IST: Women's 48 kg
Rowing
7:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls
Shooting
9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]
12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]
5:00 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]
7:15 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]
Table Tennis
5:30 AM IST: Men's Individual
5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual
7:45 AM IST: Mixed Doubles
Boxing
8:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight
9:54 AM IST: Men's Welterweight [Round of 32]
Weightlifting
10:20 AM IST: Women's 49 kg category
July 25, Sunday
Badminton
7:10 AM IST: Women's Singles [All group stage from July 26-29]
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight
8:48 AM IST: Men's Lightweight
Equestrian
Individual Dressage Grand Prix - Day 2
Gymnastics
6:30 AM IST-Women's All-around [Qualifications]
Hockey
Men's team
3:00 PM IST: India vs Australia
Rowing
8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats
11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats
Shooting
5:30 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]
7:45 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]
9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]
12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]
6:00 AM IST: Men's Skeet [Qualification]
Table Tennis
6:30 AM IST: Mixed Doubles [Quarterfinals]
4:30 PM IST: Mixed Doubles [Semi-finals]
10:30 AM IST: Men's Singles
10:30 AM IST: Women's Singles
Swimming
3:32 PM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke heats
3:52 PM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle heats
4:49 PM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke heats
July 26, Monday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Men's Team [Round of 16]
10:15 AM IST: Men's Team [Medal Round]
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight
9:06 AM IST: Men's Middleweight
Fencing
5:30 AM IST: Women's Sabre Event [All rounds]
Hockey
Women's Team
5:45 PM IST: India vs Germany
Sailing
8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats
11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats
Shooting
12:20 PM IST: Men's Skeet [Final]
Table Tennis
6:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 2]
11:00 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]
6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 2]
11:00 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 3]
4:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Bronze medal match]
5:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Gold medal match]
Swimming
7:07 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle semi-final
8:01 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke semi-final
8:23 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke semi-final
3:59 PM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly heats
July 27, Tuesday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's [Group stages]
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Men's Welterweight
9:36 AM IST: Women's Lightweight
10:09 AM IST: Women's Welterweight
Hockey
Men's Team
6:30 AM IST: India vs Spain
Rowing
5:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls
Sailing
11:20 AM: Men's 49er heats
Shooting
5:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Qualification]
7:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal match]
9:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Qualification]
11:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal matches]
Table Tennis
5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]
6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16
Swimming
7:13 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle final
7:21 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke final
7:29 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke final
8:05 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly semi-final
July 28, Wednesday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [Qualifcation]
Boxing
8:00 AM IST: Women's Middleweight
Equestrian
Individual Dressage Grand Prix
Hockey
Women's team
6:30 AM IST: India vs Great Britain
Sailing
Men's 49er heats
Table Tennis
6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]
7:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]
Swimming
7:19 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly final
July 29, Thursday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [qualification]
Badminton
5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16
5:30 AM IST: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
1:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Round of 16
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Men's Middleweight
8:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight
9:36 AM IST: Women's Flyweight
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Men's individual round 1
Gymnastics
4:20 AM IST: Women's all-around final
Hockey
Men's team
India vs Argentina
Rowing
6:20 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls final
Shooting
5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Precision Stage
Table Tennis
7:30 AM -Women's Singles semi-final
4:30 PM IST - Women's Singles Bronze medal match
5:30 PM IST - Women's Gold medal match
11:30 AM IST - Men's Singles Semi-final
July 30, Friday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round of 16
11:15 AM IST: Women's Medal Rounds
Athletics
5:30 AM IST: Men's 3000 meter steeplechase heats
7:25 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles
8:10 AM IST: Women's 100 meter heats
4:30 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Realy heats
Badminton
5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Quarterfinals
12:00 PM IST: Men's Doubles Semifinal
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight
8:33 AM IST: Women's Welterweight quarterfinals
9:06 AM IST: Men's Welterweight quarterfinals
Equestrian
Individual Dressage Session
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 2
Hockey
Women's team
8:15 AM IST: India vs Ireland
Men's team
3:00 PM IST: India vs Japan
Sailing
Men's 49er heats
Men's laser heats
Women's Laser Radial Heats
Shooting
5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Rapid Qualification and Final
Table Tennis
4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Bronze medal match
5:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Gold medal match
July 31, Saturday
Archery
6:00 AM IST: Men's Individual round of 16
11:15 AM IST: Men's Individual medal rounds
Athletics
3:45 PM IST: Women's 100 M semifinal
6:00 AM IST: Women's Discus Throw qualification
3:45 PM IST: Men's Long Jump Qualifications
6:05 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Relay Final
Badminton
5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles quarterfinal
2:30 PM IST: Women's Singles semi-final
2:30 PM IST: Men's Doubles Final
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight Round of 16
8:33 AM IST: Women's Lightweight Round of 16
9:36 AM IST: Women's Middleweight quarterfinals
Equestrian
Individual Eventing Dressage
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 3
Hockey
Women's Team
8:45 AM IST: India vs South Africa
Sailing
Men's 49er heats
Men's Laser Medal Race
Women's Laser Radial Heats
Shooting
8:30 AM IST: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [qualification and final]
August 1, Sunday
Athletics
5:35 PM IST: Men's 400 Meter hurdles semi-finals
Badminton
9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Semi-finals
5:00 PM IST: Women's Singles final
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight quarterfinals
8:33 AM IST: Men's Welterweight semifinals
8:48 AM IST: Men's Middleweight quarterfinals
9:36 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight quarterfinals
Hockey
6:00 AM IST: Men's Team quarterfinals
August 2, Monday
Athletics
7:00 AM IST: Women's 200 meter heats
3:55 PM IST: Women's 200 meter semi-finals
5:45 PM IST: Men's 3000 meter Steeplechase final
6:50 AM IST: Men's Long Jump final
4:30 PM IST: Women's Discus Throw final
Equestrian
Individual Eventing Jumping
Hockey
6:00 AM IST: Women's Team quarterfinals
Sailing
Men's 49er medal race
Shooting
8:00 AM IST: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [Qualification and finals]
August 3, Tuesday
Athletics
8:50 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles final
6:20 PM IST: Women's 200 meter final
5:50 AM IST: Women's Javelin throw qualification
3:45 PM IST: Men's Shot Put Qualification
Boxing
7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight quarterfinals
8:18 AM IST: Men's Lightweight quarterfinals
9:05 AM IST: Women's Lightweight quarterfinals
Hockey
7:00 AM IST: Men's Team semi-finals
Wrestling
8:00 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]
August 4, Wednesday
Athletics
5:35 AM IST: Men's Javelin Throw qualifications
Boxing
10:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight semifinals
11:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight semifinals
11:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight semifinals
Equestrian
Individual jumping final
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 1
Hockey
7:00 AM IST: Women's team quarterfinals
Wrestling
7:30 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]
8:00 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]
8:00 AM IST: Men's 86 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]
8:00 AM IST: Women's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]
August 5, Thursday
Athletics
1:00 PM IST: Men's 20 km walk
7:35 AM IST: Men's Shot put final
Boxing
10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight semifinals
11:00 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals
11:33 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 2
Hockey
7:00 AM IST: Men's bronze medal match
3:30 PM IST Men's Gold medal match
Wrestling
7:30 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]
Men's 86kg freestyle [Repechage, final]
Women's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]
Women's 53 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]
August 6, Friday
Athletics
Men's 50 km race walk
1:00 PM IST: Women's 20 km race walk
4:55 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay heats
5:20 PM IST: Women's Javelin throw final
Boxing
10 :30 AM IST: Women's Middleweight semifinals
11:02 AM IST: Men's Lightweight semifinals
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 3
Hockey
7:00 AM IST: Women's Bronze medal match
3:30 PM IST: Women's Gold medal match
Wrestling
7:30 AM IST: Women's 53 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]
8:00 AM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]
8:00 AM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]
August 7, Saturday
Athletics
6:20 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay final
4:30 PM IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final
Badminton
4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Final
Boxing
10:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight final
10:45 AM IST: Women's Flyweight final
11:15 AM IST: Men' Middleweight
11:45 AM IST: Women's Welterweight final
Golf
4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 4
Wrestling
3:15 PM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [repechage/final]
3:15 PM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [repechage/final]
August 8, Sunday
Boxing
10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight final
10:45 am IST: Men's Lightweight final
11:15 AM IST: Women's Middleweight final
11:45 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight final
