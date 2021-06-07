Poland Open Ranking Series 2021 Wrestling: Complete players list, schedule, live streaming details

The Poland Open Ranking Series 2021 will be the last major international competition for Indian wrestlers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The event in Warsaw will feature 30 Olympians across three categories — Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women Wrestling — starting June 8.

India originally fielded five wrestlers but will now have only four representing them after Sumit Malik failed the dope test. Iran and Kazakhstan are using the competition to help determine their final Olympic team. Japan, meanwhile, has decided to skip the Poland Open Rankings Series due to COVID-19 concerns.

Event Timings and Schedule of Poland Open Ranking Series 2021

Day 1- Freestyle 57-70-79-86-97kg

Day 2 – Freestyle 61-65-74-92-125kg

Day 3 – Women Wrestling 50-55-62-65-76kg

Day 4 – Women Wrestling 53-57-59-68-72kg

Day 5 – Greco Roman 55-67-77-82-130kg

Day 6 – Greco Roman 60-63-72-87-97kg

Timings: The Poland Open Wrestling 2021 Ranking Series will begin at 11 am local time (2:30 pm IST). The qualification and repechage events are scheduled from 11 am to 3 pm local time (2:30 pm to 6:30 pm IST), with the finals to be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm local time (9:30 pm to 12 midnight IST).

Why is Poland Open Ranking Series important?

This ranking system will provide the top four seeds in each weight category for the Tokyo Olympics. The top seeds will be updated at the end of every style at the Poland Open Ranking Series.

Live-streaming Details of Poland Open Ranking Series

India: Wrestling fans can watch the full coverage of the tournament on WrestlingTV. The UWW website will also provide LIVE updates for all matches from Poland Open Wrestling.

USA: FloSports is the official broadcaster for the tournament.

List of Indian players & their opponents at Poland Open Ranking Series

Freestyle Men's

61kg

Kumar RAVI (IND)

Reza Ahmadali ATRINAGHARCHI (IRI)

Adlan ASKAROV (KAZ)

Nurislam SANAYEV (KAZ)

Jahongirmirza TUROBOV (UZB)

Gulomjon ABDULLAEV (UZB)

86kg

Fateh BENFERDJALLAH (ALG)

Carlos Arturo IZQUIERDO MENDEZ (COL)

Patrik SZUROVSZKI (HUN)

Deepak PUNIA (IND)

Ekerekeme AGIOMOR (NGR)

Pool Edinson AMBROCIO GREIFO (PER)

Sebastian JEZIERZANSKI (POL)

Cezary Marek SADOWSKI (POL)

Filip ROGUT (POL)

Myles Nazem AMINE (SMR)

Stefan REICHMUTH (SUI)

Zahid VALENCIA (USA)

125kg

Djahid BERRAHAL (ALG)

Diaaeldin Kamal Gouda ABDELMOTTALEB (EGY)

Youssif Mohamed Badea HEMIDA (EGY)

Sumit MALIK (IND) provisionally banned

Amin Hossein TAHERI (IRI)

Amir Hossein Abbas ZARE (IRI)

Yusup BATIRMURZAEV (KAZ)

Oleg BOLTIN (KAZ)

Robert BARAN (POL)

Oleksandr KHOTSIANIVSKYI (UKR)

Nicholas Edward GWIAZDOWSKI (USA)

Women’s Wrestling

53kg

Samantha Leigh STEWART (CAN)

Joseph Emilienne ESSOMBE TIAKO (CMR)

Annika WENDLE (GER)

Vinesh PHOGAT (IND)

Sumiya ERDENECHIMEG (MGL)

Roksana Marta ZASINA (POL)

Katarzyna KRAWCZYK (POL)

Ekaterina POLESHCHUK (RUS)

Olga KHOROSHAVTSEVA (RUS)

Esra PUL (TUR)

Ronna Marie HEATON (USA)

Amy Ann FEARNSIDE (USA)

57kg

Iryna KURACHKINA (BLR)

Mathilde Hélène RIVIERE (FRA)

Elena Heike BRUGGER (GER)

Fatoumata Yarie CAMARA (GUI)

Anshu MALIK (IND)

Odunayo Folasade ADEKUOROYE (NGR)

Patrycja GIL (POL)

Jowita Maria WRZESIEN (POL)

Magdalena Urszula GLODEK (POL)

Irina OLOGONOVA (RUS)

Veronika CHUMIKOVA (RUS)

Valeria KOBLOVA ZHOLOBOVA (RUS)

Mehlika OZTURK (TUR)

Eda TEKIN (TUR)

Alina HRUSHYNA AKOBIIA (UKR)

Tetyana KIT (UKR)

Helen Louise MAROULIS (USA)

