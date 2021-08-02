Olympics 2021: Ravi Dahiya's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is all set to start his Olympic campaign on August 4. The Indian grappler has quickly become one of the best wrestlers in his category. He has been impressive in the recent past and has every chance of finishing on the podium.

𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐑 for Ravi Kumar Dahiya!🥈🇮🇳



The #Tokyo2020 bound 23-year-old wrestler, competing outside his regular 57kg category, goes down 3-5 to Jr. World Champion Gulomjon Abdullaev in the 61kg freestyle #PolandOpen final.#WrestleWarsaw #BetterEveryday — JSW Sports (@jswsports) June 9, 2021

Ranked third in the world, the 23-year-old has already won many big international competitions. The World Championship bronze medalist also has two Asian Championship gold medals to his name.

Dahiya will be up against some big names in his weight category, but he has already proven his potential against them in the past. However, he will feel the pressure when he kicks off his debut Olympic campaign on August 4. Once on the mat, he will have to forget everything and just focus on getting the better out of his opponents.

Ravi Kumar hits the #RoadToTokyo🗼



Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeats Yuki Takahashi of Japan 6-1 to enter the Semifinals of the 57kg event at #WrestleNursultan👏 Confirms an Olympic quota for #TeamIndia becoming the second wrestler after Vinesh Phogat to qualify for @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/XquetyIA1J — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 19, 2019

The Indian will face a tough test from ROC's Zaur Uguev. The gifted Russian could be the roadblock that stops Ravi Dahiya from a potential medal at the Olympics. However, Dahiya has faced all the top grapplers in his career and has had enough time to prepare for anything they throw at him.

India at Olympics: When is Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 57 kg freestyle event?

Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be competing in the men's 57 kg freestyle event on August 4. The draws for the tournament will only be announced a day prior to the tournament.

Qualification and Quarterfinals - 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM IST

Semifinals and Finals - 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM IST

[The timings for the event are subject to change according to the draws]

India at Olympics: Where to watch Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 57 kg men's freestyle event?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Six.

Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

