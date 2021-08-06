Watch: Bajrang Punia's coaches have an argument during Olympic quarterfinal bout

Bajrang Punia secured a win by fall in his quarterfinal bout against Iran's Morteza Ghiasi. However, the Indian grappler looked defensive in both his bouts and is yet to unlock his full potential at the Olympics. His personal coach Shako Bentinidis was with him near the mat screaming instructions during the quarterfinal. Among those watching the bout was India's men's wrestling coach Jagmander Singh, who was not really happy with the way things were going. The Indian coach seemed to get into a small disagreement with Shako after the bout.

Watch: Shako Bentinidis and Jagmander Singh get into an argument after Bajrang's win.

Who is Jagmander Singh?

Jagmander Singh serves as the national coach for the Indian men's wrestling team. The coach represented India at the Olympics in 1980 and 1984. Jagmander also coached Sushil Kumar during his 2010 World Championship victory. One of the most respected coaches in India, he has played a vital role in the country's huge success in wrestling.

Who is Shako Bentinidis?

Shako is a three-time Olympian and a former European champion. He has a special relationship with Bajrang and has been coaching him for a while now. The Georgian has helped Bajrang improve his technique to become a better wrestler. The pair have been training in Russia for the Olympics. Their training videos were a hit on social media.

When is Bajrang Punia's next bout?

Bajrang Punia will be up against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals of the 65 kg freestyle category. The bout is scheduled for August 6 at 2:55 PM IST.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia's next bout?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

