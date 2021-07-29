Women’s wrestling at Olympics preview, rivalries to watch out for and full list of wrestlers

Four Olympic champions will return to defend their women’s wrestling title in Tokyo. India will field four women wrestlers, with Vinesh Phogat being the most experienced of the lot. The other three are Seema Bisla (50 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Sonam Malik (62 kg).

Vinesh will enter the competition as the top seed, while the other three will be unseeded. Let's take a look at the top rivalries in 50 kg, 53 kg and 57 kg and a complete list of the wrestlers who have qualified for the Olympics.

Women’s Wrestling 50 kg -- Yui Susaki vs Mariya Stadnik

Yui Susaki (JPN) and Mariya Stadnik (AZE) will be the two pre-tournament favorites at the Olympics in women’s 50 kg.

Susaki, who was one of the host country’s flag-bearers in the opening ceremony, will be the one to beat at Mahukari Messe, located in Chiba Prefecture. The Japanese wrestler will be competing in her hometown.

She lost out to rival Yuki Irie for a place on the Japanese team to the 2019 Worlds. Irie, who was one of the contenders to qualify for the Games, was shut out by Yanan Sun (CHN) 13-12 in the quarterfinals. The Chinese then lost to Stadnik, thus denying Irie a place in the repechage. This left Japan without a 50kg qualification from the tournament. Susaki eventually grabbed the spot at the Asia qualifying tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Susaki, in her wrestling career, has lost just three bouts dating back to high school. Incidentally, all the losses came against Irie. Internationally, she has been a force to be reckoned with. She has beaten four of the 15 wrestlers who have qualified in the 50kg at the Olympics.

She has beaten Stadnik twice, including at the 2018 World Championships. For the Azerbaijan wrestler, Susaki could be next in the line of Japanese wrestlers who have kept her away from the Olympic gold.

In the 2012 London Games final, she lost to Hitomi Obara. Four years later, she was defeated by Eri Tosaka and settled for her second Olympic silver. Stadnik, who will be the top seed in Tokyo, also won bronze at Beijing 2008.

Women’s Wrestling 53 kg -- Vinesh Phogat vs Mayu Mukaida

India’s Vinesh Phogat and Japan’s Mayu Mukaida are the top two wrestlers in the 53 kg weight class. The Indian wrestler is the top seed but that hardly makes her task easier.

Vinesh has defeated almost all the challengers in her weight class except Mukaida. The Japanese has been an enigma for the Indian wrestlers. The two have met thrice since 2019, with Mukaida winning all three encounters.

But since their last encounter, Vinesh has been a different wrestler. She has trained with Japanese wrestlers to understand their style, and worked on her many flaws in the past year.

Mukaida, on the other hand, will have her own issues to resolve. She has not competed in any major wrestling competitions since last year’s Asian meet. The lack of tournament practice can be a concern for her at the Olympics.

Women’s Wrestling 57 kg – Risako Kawai vs Helen Maroulis

Risako Kawai (JPN) will be eyeing her second straight Olympic title in Tokyo. She is likely to be up against the current defending champion in 57 kg Helen Maroulis (USA).

Kawai is the top seed and reigning world champion at the women’s 57 kg, while Maroulis will enter the wrestling competition unseeded.

The US wrestler’s stunning victory over the legendary Saori Yoshida (JPN) in the 53kg final at Rio 2016 made her the first American woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold.

Thank you Rome for the experience, the competition, and the chance to put in practice a few things I have been working on. Happy to finish with a 🥇Back to getting fitter, faster, and stronger in preparation for the one that matters..! 🇮🇳✊💪 pic.twitter.com/qZnaER1vLq — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 8, 2021

Kawai won gold at Rio in 63 kg, after losing the 57 kg to veteran Kaori Icho (JPN), who went on to become the first four-time Olympic champion. However, she defeated Icho ahead of the Tokyo Games. This also opened a chance for her younger sister Yukako to compete in the 62 kg weight division.

Maroulis, on the other hand, struggled with injuries that included a debilitating concussion during a wrestling match in India. The 29-year-old, who almost retired as her injuries took a toll on her, made a comeback at the Pan American Olympic Qualifiers in March 2020, earning the US spot in 57 kg.

Full list of Wrestlers at Olympics in 50 kg, 53 kg and 57 kg

57kg

No. 1 Risako KAWAI (JPN)

No. 2 Odunayo Folasade ADEKUOROYE (NGR)

No. 3 Iryna KURACHKINA (BLR)

No. 4 Ningning RONG (CHN)

Jowita Maria WRZESIEN (POL)

Anastasia NICHITA (MDA)

Siwar BOUSETA (TUN)

Fatoumata Yarie CAMARA (GUI)

Alma Jane VALENCIA ESCOTO (MEX)

Helen Louise MAROULIS (USA)

Evelina Georgieva NIKOLOVA (BUL)

Alina HRUSHYNA AKOBIIA (UKR)

Khongorzul BOLDSAIKHAN (MGL)

Anshu MALIK (IND)

Valeria KOBLOVA (RUS)

Mathilde Hélène RIVIERE (FRA)

53kg

No. 1 Vinesh PHOGAT (IND)

No. 2 Mayu MUKAIDA (JPN)

No. 3 Luisa Elizabeth VALVERDE MELENDRES (ECU)

No. 4 Qianyu PANG (CHN)

Maria PREVOLARAKI (GRE)

Joseph Emilienne ESSOMBE TIAKO (CMR)

Rckaela Maree Ramos AQUINO (GUM)

Roksana Marta ZASINA (POL)

Laura HERIN AVILA (CUB)

Jacarra Gwenisha WINCHESTER (USA)

Sofia Magdalena MATTSSON (SWE)

Vanesa KALADZINSKAYA (BLR)

Bolortuya BAT OCHIR (MGL)

Tatyana AKHMETOVA AMANZHOL (KAZ)

Olga KHOROSHAVTSEVA (RUS)

Andreea Beatrice ANA (ROU)

Note: The wrestling events will begin on August 3.

