WWE News: Big Cass suffers major injury

Big Cass may be out for 9 months.

Big Cass is injured

What's the story?

We can confirm that Big Cass is indeed injured and the injury he seemed to pick up on RAW last night is not a work. Cass got injured during his Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular tag-teams in WWE until they broke up a couple of months ago. Cass turned on Enzo and garnered nuclear heat from the fans. This storyline was going well but now, with Cass' injury, it will have to be put on hold.

As far as Enzo Amore is concerned, there have been rumours of nuclear backstage heat. He made his 205 Live debut today and it looks like he will be transitioning to the cruiserweight division.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com confirmed Cass' injury today and a preliminary examination does not look good. After physical exams, Cass has been scheduled to undergo surgery.

Ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson had the following to say:

"It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report.”

As of now, it looks like Cass could be out for up to 9 months.

What's next?

Big Cass will have to set this disappointment aside and focus on coming back stronger. With Cass out, it looks like Enzo will now transition to the Cruiserweight Division.

Author's take

Big Cass had genuine heat from the fans after turning on Enzo and such genuine heat is rare in pro wrestling these days. It's sad that Cass is down with an injury and WWE won't be able to immediately cash in on it.