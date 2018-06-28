Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 WWE Half-Year Report: Best Female Superstar

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.80K   //    28 Jun 2018, 15:24 IST

The W
The WWE women's divisions are more competitive than ever

With July almost on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at how WWE’s Superstars have been performing in the first six months of 2018.

There are currently 25 women competing on the main roster – 13 on Raw and 12 on SmackDown Live – and fans have witnessed over 70 matches from the women’s divisions across the two brands so far this year, but who stands out as the Best Female Superstar?

Charlotte Flair, for example, was seen as the biggest female star on SmackDown Live throughout 2017, but has she maintained enough of her momentum into 2018 or have the likes of Carmella and Asuka overtaken “The Queen”?

On Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley have featured regularly on a weekly basis but neither of them has been involved in a meaningful title storyline recently, so where do they rank compared to the likes of Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey?

In this article, we’ve trawled through the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters to decide on our Top 10 female WWE Superstars of the year so far. Let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree!

#10 Bayley

Ba
Bayley's recent attack on Sasha Banks was a long time coming

If somebody said a couple of years ago that Bayley would ever be ranked as low as 10th on a list of WWE’s top female Superstars, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t have believed them. But, due to questionable booking and a lack of major storylines in 2018, it’s difficult to rank the former Raw Women’s champion any higher than this position.

Her long-term frenemy storyline with Sasha Banks has been told quite well but, because it was constantly the second (or third, at times) most important women’s storyline on Raw, it never really felt like a priority to WWE or the fans. Hopefully, following Bayley’s vicious attack on Sasha on this week’s Raw, that will soon change!

Page 1 of 10 Next
Ronda Rousey Alexa Bliss
5 female WWE superstars that turned out to be complete busts
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Report Card - June 18, 2018
RELATED STORY
Superstar Stock Report: Top 10 Shakers of April 2018
RELATED STORY
The 25 best WWE matches of 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
5 Best MITB cash-ins in WWE history 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank Report Card - June 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best of WWE so far in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famers praise top SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
5 Missed opportunities from WWE Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars That Deserved To Be On The Cover Of WWE 2K19...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us