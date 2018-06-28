2018 WWE Half-Year Report: Best Female Superstar

The WWE women's divisions are more competitive than ever

With July almost on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at how WWE’s Superstars have been performing in the first six months of 2018.

There are currently 25 women competing on the main roster – 13 on Raw and 12 on SmackDown Live – and fans have witnessed over 70 matches from the women’s divisions across the two brands so far this year, but who stands out as the Best Female Superstar?

Charlotte Flair, for example, was seen as the biggest female star on SmackDown Live throughout 2017, but has she maintained enough of her momentum into 2018 or have the likes of Carmella and Asuka overtaken “The Queen”?

On Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley have featured regularly on a weekly basis but neither of them has been involved in a meaningful title storyline recently, so where do they rank compared to the likes of Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey?

In this article, we’ve trawled through the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters to decide on our Top 10 female WWE Superstars of the year so far. Let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree!

#10 Bayley

Bayley's recent attack on Sasha Banks was a long time coming

If somebody said a couple of years ago that Bayley would ever be ranked as low as 10th on a list of WWE’s top female Superstars, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t have believed them. But, due to questionable booking and a lack of major storylines in 2018, it’s difficult to rank the former Raw Women’s champion any higher than this position.

Her long-term frenemy storyline with Sasha Banks has been told quite well but, because it was constantly the second (or third, at times) most important women’s storyline on Raw, it never really felt like a priority to WWE or the fans. Hopefully, following Bayley’s vicious attack on Sasha on this week’s Raw, that will soon change!