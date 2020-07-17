10 Bald WWE Superstars (and what they looked like with hair)

Hair is one of the most important visual attributes of a person - different hairstyles can drastically change how someone looks. An even bigger change is when a person sports a completely bald look (be it willingly or unwillingly). There are, and have been, many, many bald superstars on the WWE roster.

From iconic WWE Hall of Famers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to current generation WWE Superstars like Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa, several members of the WWE roster have sported a bald look during their WWE career. With an amazingly built body and toned muscles, the bald look does suit them a lot. So much so that you'll almost feel weird to look at their old photos where they had hair.

Let's take a look at 10 WWE Superstars and find out what they looked like with hair. Be sure to comment down your reactions to these pictures and let us know who looks the best?

#10. Cesaro

Hereditary hair loss got me at 27. Don’t hang on (2nd pic) embrace. But until then, live your best hair life! And yes I have beef with people that have a full head of hair but decide to shave it. #newdaypod pic.twitter.com/ugMb5eXOCB — Cesaro “Espresso” (@WWECesaro) February 10, 2020

Being considered by many as one of the most underrated WWE Superstars on the current roster, Cesaro has had a career full of ups and downs. Signing with WWE in 2011, Cesaro has been part of several WWE feuds and has won multiple championships during his WWE career. He is a former United States Champion and has won the Tag Team Championships six times, mostly with Sheamus as The Bar.

As for his look, WWE fans have only seen him sport the bald look throughout his career. As mentioned by Cesaro himself in the above tweet, he started having hair loss at 27. But the Swiss Superman shared some pretty amazing pictures of himself before that time. He looked handsome, didn't he?

#9. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Advertisement

Here is Goldberg with hair. pic.twitter.com/sdqA5aZvd3 — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) April 25, 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most intimidating Superstars in the history of the entire pro-wrestling industry. His bald look goes very well with his impressively muscular body shape, giving him a savage look. But check out the video above of Goldberg with a head full of hair.

Famous for his lengthy undefeated streak in WCW from 1997 to 1998, Goldberg signed with WWE in 2003 but left the company only a year later in 2004 after his WrestleMania XX match against Brock Lesnar. After being away from the business for a long time, Goldberg would return to WWE in 2016 and was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year where he dropped his Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.