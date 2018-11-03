Best And Worst of Crown Jewel

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 8.62K // 03 Nov 2018, 02:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel was a night of many hits and misses

Crown Jewel may have been the most controversial WWE event in history. There was a political undertone to the event that put a lot of people off the event. All said and done, it was a historic and memorable event. And I don't mean that in a purely positive sense only.

I thought there was just as much good as there was bad, through the course of the night. To me, some booking decisions were truly baffling and some others were fine. Let's look at the Best and Worst of what transpired at this global pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

I know that an event like this brings out many opinions among our readers and therefore I invite you to write in and chime in with your thoughts. Did you think that this show was a winner or a waste of everyone's time?

Whatever your opinion may have been, I'm keen to know about it.

#1 Best: The production

The production for Crown Jewel was absolutely off the charts, in my opinion

I thought WWE and those involved in the show did a commendable job with the production of the event. Perhaps the most notable part was The New Day arriving at the ring in a magic carpet. The show honestly felt like a special Big 4 pay-per-view in some ways. WWE did not skimp on the costs at all.

The fireworks and the pyro added a whole new dimension to the proceedings. In my opinion, they made the event feel special and not like your everyday affair. It's not every day, after all, that WWE goes to Saudi Arabia and it certainly felt like it.

The crowd was energetic in spells, but when they were, they truly were loud. All in all, Crown Jewel felt special.

1 / 7 NEXT