×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Best And Worst of Crown Jewel

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.62K   //    03 Nov 2018, 02:25 IST

Crown Jewel was a night of many hits and misses
Crown Jewel was a night of many hits and misses

Crown Jewel may have been the most controversial WWE event in history. There was a political undertone to the event that put a lot of people off the event. All said and done, it was a historic and memorable event. And I don't mean that in a purely positive sense only.

I thought there was just as much good as there was bad, through the course of the night. To me, some booking decisions were truly baffling and some others were fine. Let's look at the Best and Worst of what transpired at this global pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

I know that an event like this brings out many opinions among our readers and therefore I invite you to write in and chime in with your thoughts. Did you think that this show was a winner or a waste of everyone's time?

Whatever your opinion may have been, I'm keen to know about it.

#1 Best: The production

The production for Crown Jewel was absolutely off the charts, in my opinion
The production for Crown Jewel was absolutely off the charts, in my opinion

I thought WWE and those involved in the show did a commendable job with the production of the event. Perhaps the most notable part was The New Day arriving at the ring in a magic carpet. The show honestly felt like a special Big 4 pay-per-view in some ways. WWE did not skimp on the costs at all.


The fireworks and the pyro added a whole new dimension to the proceedings. In my opinion, they made the event feel special and not like your everyday affair. It's not every day, after all, that WWE goes to Saudi Arabia and it certainly felt like it.

The crowd was energetic in spells, but when they were, they truly were loud. All in all, Crown Jewel felt special.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 New Day The Bar Brock Lesnar Shane McMahon WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the finish to every match 
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Endings to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship...
RELATED STORY
Dream Booking the WWE World Cup (Part 1: Participants)
RELATED STORY
5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 30th October, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
3 Fantasy Matches for Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Full Match Predictions and Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us