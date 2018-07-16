Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2018

Extreme Rules was a fantastic show with very few hiccups

Believe it or not, I did not mind Extreme Rules too much. I honestly thought that there were more strong moments than weak ones and that more often than not, the show delivered. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA also boasted a hot crowd, with a tendency for trolling. And therefore, it was one of the stronger WWE pay-per-views I remember.

#1 Best: Massive upset

I honestly did not think Lashley would defeat Reigns clean

I thought Reigns vs. Lashley was a pretty solid match. The crowd tried its best to throw the match off track but the two men in the ring put on an exceptional display of skill. But what threw everyone off was how Bobby Lashley picked up a clean win at the end of the match. After all, it's not often than anyone beats Roman Reigns clean as a whistle.

Does this mean that Bobby Lashley is next in line to face Brock Lesnar? Considering that it seems that Brock Lesnar's days in WWE are numbered, does this mean that Lashley could be the next Universal Champion, ending Brock Lesnar's historic, record setting reign? We don't have to wait long to find out.

It certainly seems like WWE may head in that direction very soon. This is a match that people have wanted for many years now!