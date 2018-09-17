Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best And Worst of Hell In A Cell

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
38.35K   //    17 Sep 2018, 09:24 IST

Hell In A Cell certainly had more good than bad
Hell In A Cell certainly had more good than bad

When you pick quality over quantity, chances are the show will not be a dud. I loved the fact that Hell in a Cell only had a handful of matches unlike SummerSlam last month. This is the model NXT follows- quality matches and storylines, over quantity. I personally thought that this was a very good show.

Of course, I daresay that the show was far from perfect. There was much that I did not particularly care for. I will detail all of them in my 'Best and Worst' list here.

As always, I am curious to hear what you guys thought of the event, so let me know your thoughts down below. Did you think that Hell in a Cell was everything it promised to be?

Of course, I cannot cover every detail in this article, so pardon me if I leave some matches out.

#1 Best: Lynch has her moment

I was truly glad to see Becky Lynch defeat Flair for the title
I was truly glad to see Becky Lynch defeat Flair for the title

How often is it that WWE gives the audience what they want? Not very often, right? Therefore, I was thrilled to see the company go with the fans' wishes and put the strap on Becky Lynch this week. This was after a hard-fought match between her and Charlotte Flair.

A double turn would have been perfect for Hell in a Cell. This is because the crowd was behind Becky Lynch to win the contest, all through the match. The two women gave it their all and reminded us just how good they both are.

No offense to Carmella, but this is the kind of wrestling that the women needed to showcase before Evolution, I thought. The in-ring aspect of the SmackDown Women's Division had been lost under Carmella's reign.

Maybe the double turn will happen on SmackDown Live, this very week!



1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield New Day Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Predicting how long each match will last at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for Hell in a Cell, three potential...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
8 mistakes WWE must avoid at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Ranking each match by its probable...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Ranking the most likely title...
RELATED STORY
7 Things You Can Expect at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us