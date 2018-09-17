Best And Worst of Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell certainly had more good than bad

When you pick quality over quantity, chances are the show will not be a dud. I loved the fact that Hell in a Cell only had a handful of matches unlike SummerSlam last month. This is the model NXT follows- quality matches and storylines, over quantity. I personally thought that this was a very good show.

Of course, I daresay that the show was far from perfect. There was much that I did not particularly care for. I will detail all of them in my 'Best and Worst' list here.

As always, I am curious to hear what you guys thought of the event, so let me know your thoughts down below. Did you think that Hell in a Cell was everything it promised to be?

Of course, I cannot cover every detail in this article, so pardon me if I leave some matches out.

#1 Best: Lynch has her moment

I was truly glad to see Becky Lynch defeat Flair for the title

How often is it that WWE gives the audience what they want? Not very often, right? Therefore, I was thrilled to see the company go with the fans' wishes and put the strap on Becky Lynch this week. This was after a hard-fought match between her and Charlotte Flair.

A double turn would have been perfect for Hell in a Cell. This is because the crowd was behind Becky Lynch to win the contest, all through the match. The two women gave it their all and reminded us just how good they both are.

No one will define who I am ever again. pic.twitter.com/vVEL46ETEk — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 17, 2018

No offense to Carmella, but this is the kind of wrestling that the women needed to showcase before Evolution, I thought. The in-ring aspect of the SmackDown Women's Division had been lost under Carmella's reign.

Maybe the double turn will happen on SmackDown Live, this very week!

