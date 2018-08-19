Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 12.91K // 19 Aug 2018, 08:55 IST

What an explosive edition of NXT TakeOver, like we expected

Is it possible to have a bad NXT TakeOver event? We ask this question time and time again, but every single TakeOver event just seems to raise the bar. While this may not have been the best TakeOver I have seen, it was still a great show. Yet, it was not perfect.

Let me preface this by saying that I felt that there was a lot more to like about the show than the negatives I've noted here. TakeOvers remind you why you decided to become wrestling fans, to begin with. They are an oasis of quality in an era of unfortunate mediocrity.

What did you think of the show? As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know if you think SummerSlam can overshadow what we've just witnessed.

If the main roster can match the quality of this show, then we're in for a treat.

#1 Best: The main event

How do Ciampa and Gargano always top their performances, every single time?

This would be the third time in a row that Ciampa and Gargano would main event a TakeOver event. And for the third time in a row, they stole the show. There were spots that made me wince and close my eyes because of just how brutal they looked. But what a story the two men told, as they took each other to the limit!

Even the finish was a thing of beauty. Even though it seemed like Gargano had the match well in control, it was fantastic how they booked Ciampa to win, while not making Gargano look week. The pacing of this match was immaculate and the chemistry was just extraordinary.

How about that spot where Ciampa piled everything on top of Gargano. He didn't want his arch nemesis to get up at any cost!

Even if they fight a hundred times, I know Ciampa and Gargano will make their matches exciting.

