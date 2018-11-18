×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: Wargames II

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
839   //    18 Nov 2018, 09:11 IST

One of the most exciting shows of the entire year
One of the most exciting shows of the entire year

Wow. Where do I even begin? NXT TakeOver: WarGames II was better than I thought it would be, by a big margin. And I had expected it to be a pretty good show, to begin with.

The thing about NXT is that they know that they put on limited shows during the year and the talent is always eager to impress. While this TakeOver event was longer than usual, it was still a fantastic show, and delivered on nearly all fronts. Yes, I will list some worsts from the evening, but don't mind me.

Let me just say before I begin this article, if it was not clear already, that there were way more bests than worsts at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. I don't know how, but each match managed to top the one prior to it.

Here is my personal assessment of all the action.

#1 Best: WarGames delivers once again

Like you, I had my jaw on the floor the entire time
Like you, I had my jaw on the floor the entire time

I know that some of our reads do not watch NXT at all. If you do not, I would suggest you subscribe to the WWE Network and start watching from this event on. If this match does not make you an NXT fan, then nothing will. There was action, drama, carnage and lots of furniture in this contest.

I loved the fact that Bobby Fish locked Pete Dunne in the shark cage, so he could not join his team until bolt cutters were brought out. I popped when Ricochet performed his death defying leap from the top of the cage. I cheered when the babyfaces came out on top.


The fact of the matter is that this match delivered after two other amazing matches. Kudos to all of the men involved.

Now, this is awesome!

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT War Machine Undisputed Era Adam Cole Ricochet WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best shows to watch on the WWE Network: November 11 to 17
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (14 November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 of NXT (19th of September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Predicting who dethrones each current champion on NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (17 Oct, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Grading This Week's Episode of NXT
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (November 14, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Superstars from NXT (October 10th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performers of NXT (October 31st, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results of this week's episode of NXT...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us