Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: Wargames II

One of the most exciting shows of the entire year

Wow. Where do I even begin? NXT TakeOver: WarGames II was better than I thought it would be, by a big margin. And I had expected it to be a pretty good show, to begin with.

The thing about NXT is that they know that they put on limited shows during the year and the talent is always eager to impress. While this TakeOver event was longer than usual, it was still a fantastic show, and delivered on nearly all fronts. Yes, I will list some worsts from the evening, but don't mind me.

Let me just say before I begin this article, if it was not clear already, that there were way more bests than worsts at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. I don't know how, but each match managed to top the one prior to it.

Here is my personal assessment of all the action.

#1 Best: WarGames delivers once again

Like you, I had my jaw on the floor the entire time

I know that some of our reads do not watch NXT at all. If you do not, I would suggest you subscribe to the WWE Network and start watching from this event on. If this match does not make you an NXT fan, then nothing will. There was action, drama, carnage and lots of furniture in this contest.

I loved the fact that Bobby Fish locked Pete Dunne in the shark cage, so he could not join his team until bolt cutters were brought out. I popped when Ricochet performed his death defying leap from the top of the cage. I cheered when the babyfaces came out on top.

Very happy that @WWENXT is utilizing #WarGames AGEEN. It’s a great & entertaining specialty match. I thoroughly enjoyed the one that just headlined #NXTTakeOver.. TREMENDOUS job by several guys I saw come up through the indies. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 18, 2018

The fact of the matter is that this match delivered after two other amazing matches. Kudos to all of the men involved.

Now, this is awesome!

