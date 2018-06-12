Best and Worst of RAW - 11 June, 2018

The go-home show before Money in the Bank was a mixed bag

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 09:46 IST 25.83K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RAW wasn't really bad or really good, just very average

In light of declining ratings and lower interest, I had assumed that WWE would come out all guns blazing for the go-home RAW before Money in the Bank. The show had some interesting moments, but they were quite few and far between. The show wasn't even bad. It was just about ordinary.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

RAW came to us from Little Rock, Arkansas. It was the final stop before Money in the Bank. No, it did not really get me excited for the big pay-per-view.

That said, Money in the Bank is usually a good pay-per-view event. You can't go wrong with two big ladder matches.

I present the 'Best and Worst' of this week's episode and invite you to leave a comment in the section below.

#1 Best: The two multi-person matches

Both of the matches were a treat to behold

This week on RAW, the four men from RAW squared off with one another. As did the four women from RAW. The matches were meaningless of course, and had no bearing on the pay-per-view that will come our way this Sunday. That said, they were a sight to witness, behold and enjoy to the very fullest.

Ember Moon looked especially impressive during the Women's match. Natalya picked up a big win and in my opinion, gained a lot of legitimacy through this contest, considering she's always been more of a background character in the recent past. Also, did you guys see this amazing frog splash from Kevin Owens onto Braun Strowman?

Strowman clearly seems to be the favourite heading into Money in the Bank which makes me believe that it will be someone else that eventually wins the Men's MITB contract. Somehow, Strowman doesn't need a contract unlike the rest of the competitors in the match.