Best and Worst of RAW - 1st October, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.95K   //    02 Oct 2018, 09:32 IST

This was certainly a very exciting episode of RAW before Super Show-Down, this Saturday

Last week, RAW scored the lowest number ever in terms of viewership, in all its years of existence. The company needed to bounce back with a bang and so it did, this week. I thought this week's show was a very entertaining affair. That's not to say that I genuinely liked all of it.

In this article, I shall separate the best from the worst, the good from the bad. However, let me say at the start that I did enjoy more than I did not. If WWE pulls off shows like this, there's no reason why the numbers will decline with every passing week.

Let me know your thoughts about the show in the comments below. Do you echo my thoughts about this show being a memorable affair?

Here's my analysis of the events that transpired on this week's show...

#1 Best: Battle of the legends

We finally saw a preview of the action in Australia
We finally saw a little preview of the action in Australia

My whole problem with the Triple H vs. The Undertaker program for Super Show-Down has been that there's been far too much talk and not nearly enough action. Well, all of the talk was possibly building to the final segment of this week's show, I guess.

I loved watching The Brothers of Destruction unite to take on DX. We know that match is coming our way in Crown Jewel, if rumours are indeed to be believed.

The Brothers of Destruction easily overpowered DX in the ring on RAW. Will it be a different story when the men meet in Australia? We can only guess for now.

But this week's closing segment got me invested in a match I wasn't all that excited about, to be very honest. And I consider that a win from WWE's perspective.

I'm sure a lot of the WWE Universe felt the same way.

WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
