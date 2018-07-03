Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018

This week's episode of RAW had good and bad moments

I'll be honest before I start this week's RAW review. There wasn't a lot that I enjoyed during the course of the three hours. True, some of the action was good, but there was a lot of filler as well. It was a set-up episode for Extreme Rules, but not necessarily a very effective one!

It's time to list out the best and worst from this week's show. I invite you guys to leave a comment and let me know what you dug from the show, and what you did not. Did you folks enjoy the show more than I did?

Speaking for myself, I'm not really thrilled about Extreme Rules yet. The matches do look promising but nothing on RAW is really very exciting right now.

Here is my assessment of this week's action!

#1 Best: Match of the night

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are always great when they team up

Like him or not, Roman Reigns has to be the MVP of WWE. He wrestled in the two most memorable matches of the night and put on a great performance every single time. In his first match, he teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The result was a pretty fabulous contest.

Yes, the result was a no-contest because of interference from The Revival. It was still a fabulous match and the crowd was invested in it from start to finish. It is quite clear that they are setting up the seeds for a match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, in due course of time.

Roman's working twice: with Lashley vs. Revival, and with Rollins vs. Ziggler/McIntyre.



Personally, I'm quite kicked to see Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins compete in an Iron Man match at Extreme Rules. This match could potentially steal the show, if the two men plot out an exciting contest.