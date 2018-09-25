Best and Worst of RAW- 24 September, 2018

Riju Dasgupta

This episode revolved around the Lunatic Fringe and his alleigance

This week, RAW could have been dubbed- 'What will Dean Ambrose do?' He was the central focus of the episode and it seemed like all of the action revolved around the Lunatic Fringe. It made for some compelling television, without a shadow of a doubt. But it also led to a lot of filler material through the course of the episode.

RAW came to us from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. It was a show building to Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia. In my opinion, it did not hold my interest for three long hours.

Here is the best and worst of RAW, served hot and fresh. Please leave your comments and let me know if you echo my sentiments or not.

Also, how excited are you about Super Show-Down coming our way a Saturday from this week?

#1 Best: The Dean Ambrose drama

The rumours of Dean Ambrose's heel turn were dealt with, this week

There have been so many rumours about Dean Ambrose going heel on the internet, that WWE decided to play to the WWE Universe's speculation. What they did is tease the fact that Ambrose, a renowned lone soldier, did not need The Shield by his side. This added an element of uncertainty to the events and I thought it was great. It was by far the best thing on this show.

I love how they brought it back full circle at the end. When The Shield stood tall and victorious over their opponents, Ambrose went back to his brothers and pledged his allegiance. It was a great moment that all the fans popped for.

Will Ambrose still turn down the road? I sure think he could, because he's not had a heel run for a while.

In fact, I would probably want it to happen, a few months down the line.

