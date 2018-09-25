Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of RAW- 24 September, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.39K   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:40 IST

This episode revolved around the Lunatic Fringe and his alleigance
This episode revolved around the Lunatic Fringe and his
alleigance

This week, RAW could have been dubbed- 'What will Dean Ambrose do?' He was the central focus of the episode and it seemed like all of the action revolved around the Lunatic Fringe. It made for some compelling television, without a shadow of a doubt. But it also led to a lot of filler material through the course of the episode.

RAW came to us from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. It was a show building to Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia. In my opinion, it did not hold my interest for three long hours.

Here is the best and worst of RAW, served hot and fresh. Please leave your comments and let me know if you echo my sentiments or not.

Also, how excited are you about Super Show-Down coming our way a Saturday from this week?

#1 Best: The Dean Ambrose drama

The rumours of Dean Ambrose's heel turn were dealt with, this week
The rumours of Dean Ambrose's heel turn were dealt with, this week

There have been so many rumours about Dean Ambrose going heel on the internet, that WWE decided to play to the WWE Universe's speculation. What they did is tease the fact that Ambrose, a renowned lone soldier, did not need The Shield by his side. This added an element of uncertainty to the events and I thought it was great. It was by far the best thing on this show.

I love how they brought it back full circle at the end. When The Shield stood tall and victorious over their opponents, Ambrose went back to his brothers and pledged his allegiance. It was a great moment that all the fans popped for.

Will Ambrose still turn down the road? I sure think he could, because he's not had a heel run for a while.

In fact, I would probably want it to happen, a few months down the line.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of The RAW After SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 last minute predictions for WWE Raw (24 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: September 24th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Best and Worst of the upcoming episode of RAW
RELATED STORY
4 takeaways from Monday Night Raw (17 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking decisions WWE could make on Raw this week (10...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us