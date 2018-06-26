Best and Worst of RAW- 25th June, 2018

RAW was a mix of both good and bad moments

San Diego, California was the site for the latest episode of RAW. The Valley View Casino Center came alive with action, as the men and women of WWE took center stage this week. Overall, it wasn't the best episode of RAW I remember watching recently. However, there was enough good to counter the bad.

I enjoyed the variety that RAW presented this week. There was a good mix of in-ring action and entertainment, though not everything hit the mark. As always, I plan to present what I liked and what did not quite hit the spot.

#1 Best: Bayley finally snaps

This was certainly the most memorable aspect of RAW this week

Fans have lamented how Bayley has been used in the main roster for a long time now. With the hugs and kisses that she's been associated with, she felt a little lost in comparison to the rest of the women in the division. This week, after weeks of tension building, Bayley finally snapped on Sasha Banks. The beatdown on her former best friend was a pleasant surprise.

Now, Bayley has to undergo counselling for her actions and this could lead to a wide variety of possibilities. Could this inspire her to go full heel and launch into a program with her former best friend, Sasha Banks for SummerSlam? Could this be a reset for both women and launch them to the next level in coming months?

Could Sasha Banks and Bayley recreate the magic of their previous TakeOver match? A match is only as good as the build, and so far the build has been fantastic!