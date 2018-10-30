×
Best And Worst Of RAW - 29th October, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.71K   //    30 Oct 2018, 09:49 IST

RAW had its share of best and worsts, this week
RAW had its share of best and worsts, this week

It is clear that WWE does have some storylines in place following Crown Jewel. But until the show is done and dusted, it's just going to be the same old song and dance, until the Survivor Series build. Luckily Crown Jewel will be in the rear view mirror this Friday. In this list, I shall look at the three hours of action that just transpired.

I will separate the best from the worst in this article. Let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. I would love to hear from you guys.

There was some good, but it wasn't the most memorable show that I've watched. In fact, I'd say that this was a thumbs down show for me, from start to finish.

If you thought otherwise, I'd love to hear your reasoning in the comments.

#1 Best: Ambrose says nothing at all

Seth Rollins came out demanding answers this week
Seth Rollins came out demanding answers this week

Last week, the world was thrilled when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose won the RAW Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. And then, they were stunned when Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins. This week, Rollins came out demanding answers for what transpired last week.

I know that a lot of you may be disappointed that Ambrose did not open his mouth to speak this week. In my opinion, this was actually for the best. I love the fact that Ambrose stayed silent for the course of the segment because him just cutting a promo and explaining his rationale would have ruined all the excitement.

Plus, Ambrose standing in the crowd is a mockery of The Shield. Rollins mentioned it and also got infuriated by it.

This can potentially be the hottest feud of 2018.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
