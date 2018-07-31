Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018

This week's episode of RAW raised more questions than answers

There were parts of RAW that left me quite underwhelmed. However, the central storyline that ran across the whole show wasn't really all that bad. And the fact that I'm intrigued after the show is done and dusted must be a good thing. So, how did the episode from Miami pan out?

I really thought the good parts were really good and the bad bits were yawn-worthy. There was a bit of both running through the episode, across the three hours. What I did like is how the show started strong and how it ended strong.

SummerSlam is only a few weeks in the future. How excited are you about the second biggest show of the entire year?

Here is an analysis of the 'Best' and 'Worst' from this week.

#1 Best: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Two of the best in the business left it all in the ring

Rollins and McIntyre went at it from the word go, this week. Both men put on a match to remember right ahead of the big Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. McIntyre may not be in the card, but he's certainly being seen as a top guy by WWE management. Ziggler prevented him from taking a pin this week.

I also liked the attack from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre upon Seth Rollins when they laid him out in the backstage area. Somehow, this feud just feels a lot more real and worthy of the audience's interest than almost anything else on RAW currently. It does help that all three men involved are world class workers.

When Ziggler and Rollins get into the ring at SummerSlam, I'm sure both men will burn it down and put on a show for fans to remember. Let's just hope that fans don't hijack the match.

