Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
23.88K   //    31 Jul 2018, 09:50 IST

This week's episode of RAW raised more questions than answers
This week's episode of RAW raised more questions than answers

There were parts of RAW that left me quite underwhelmed. However, the central storyline that ran across the whole show wasn't really all that bad. And the fact that I'm intrigued after the show is done and dusted must be a good thing. So, how did the episode from Miami pan out?

I really thought the good parts were really good and the bad bits were yawn-worthy. There was a bit of both running through the episode, across the three hours. What I did like is how the show started strong and how it ended strong.

SummerSlam is only a few weeks in the future. How excited are you about the second biggest show of the entire year?

Here is an analysis of the 'Best' and 'Worst' from this week.

#1 Best: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Two of the best in the business left it all in the ring
Two of the best in the business left it all in the ring

Rollins and McIntyre went at it from the word go, this week. Both men put on a match to remember right ahead of the big Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. McIntyre may not be in the card, but he's certainly being seen as a top guy by WWE management. Ziggler prevented him from taking a pin this week.

I also liked the attack from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre upon Seth Rollins when they laid him out in the backstage area. Somehow, this feud just feels a lot more real and worthy of the audience's interest than almost anything else on RAW currently. It does help that all three men involved are world class workers.

When Ziggler and Rollins get into the ring at SummerSlam, I'm sure both men will burn it down and put on a show for fans to remember. Let's just hope that fans don't hijack the match.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, WWE news, football transfers, cricket scores, and predictions.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Riott Squad Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th April, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 25th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW: 7 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
4 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On Raw (July 30th...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 23 June 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (30 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 2, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us