Best and Worst of RAW - 4th June, 2018

The build to 'Money in the Bank' has been underwhelming!

This week's episode of RAW had both good and bad

May wasn't really the most noteworthy month for WWE television. After a power packed April, May just seemed a little lacking in overall momentum. I reassured myself that June would be a different story. So far, it's been just 'okay'.

This week's episode of RAW built to Money in the Bank. There were a few significant developments but not enough to make this show a memorable affair. This was a strictly average show.

That said, it wasn't a complete dud over three hours of action. It's time to run through the 'Best and Worst' of RAW.

#1 Best: Brand new authority figure

I don't mind Constable Corbin yet

Baron Corbin seemed like he was on the verge of the push of a lifetime when he became Mr. 'Money in the Bank' last year. Unfortunately, he could not cash in his contract and just retreated to the lower mid-card since. Therefore, I'm glad to see him as the 'Constable' of RAW because it gives him something to do. It also creates some much-needed drama on TV.

Let's face it...three hours of wrestling is tough to watch and enjoy. Having a narrative where Corbin and Angle are at odds just adds an element of unpredictability. Corbin is a decent promo so he can hold his own in backstage segments.

I liked how Corbin got the result for the 6-Woman Tag Team match changed, against Kurt Angle's wishes. Honestly, I even agree with his decision...why was Bayley in the match?