Best and Worst of RAW - 4th June, 2018

The build to 'Money in the Bank' has been underwhelming!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 10:30 IST
15.43K

This week's episode of RAW had both good and bad
May wasn't really the most noteworthy month for WWE television. After a power packed April, May just seemed a little lacking in overall momentum. I reassured myself that June would be a different story. So far, it's been just 'okay'.

This week's episode of RAW built to Money in the Bank. There were a few significant developments but not enough to make this show a memorable affair. This was a strictly average show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

That said, it wasn't a complete dud over three hours of action. It's time to run through the 'Best and Worst' of RAW.

Leave a comment and let me know what you thought of this episode.

#1 Best: Brand new authority figure

I don't mind Constable Corbin yet
Baron Corbin seemed like he was on the verge of the push of a lifetime when he became Mr. 'Money in the Bank' last year. Unfortunately, he could not cash in his contract and just retreated to the lower mid-card since. Therefore, I'm glad to see him as the 'Constable' of RAW because it gives him something to do. It also creates some much-needed drama on TV.

Let's face it...three hours of wrestling is tough to watch and enjoy. Having a narrative where Corbin and Angle are at odds just adds an element of unpredictability. Corbin is a decent promo so he can hold his own in backstage segments.

I liked how Corbin got the result for the 6-Woman Tag Team match changed, against Kurt Angle's wishes. Honestly, I even agree with his decision...why was Bayley in the match?

WWE Raw Authors of Pain Finn Balor Braun Strowman WWE Best and Worst
