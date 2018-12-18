×
Best and worst of RAW after TLC- 17th December, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
8.15K   //    18 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST

Was RAW much different at all, from the weeks prior?
Was RAW much different at all, from the weeks prior?

It's one thing to make a promise. It's another thing to keep a promise. While the McMahons came out at the top of the show and affirmed that they will be taking a personal interest in the product to make it exciting again, I really wonder if that was achieved in this particular telecast. It was perhaps a slightly better show than last week's affair, but not by much.

RAW still suffers from the same problems that have always plagued it. It's an hour too long and there are far too many commercial breaks for viewers to stay invested. But that said, this show wasn't a complete washout.

Let me list out a few positives and negatives that I found noteworthy. Feel free to chime in with your comments in the section below.

Do you think WWE managed to improve RAW at all, this week?

#1 Best: The Revival finally get a title shot

This was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the show
This was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the show

Unless you've watched NXT, you will probably not understand why The Revival are amazing. They made tag team wrestling exciting again, much like the Four Horsewomen did with women's wrestling. They put on some of the best matches in the promotion, against acts like #DIY and American Alpha. And now they have a chance to recreate the magic once again.

The Revival managed to win a Fatal Four Way match this week and qualify for a title shot. This is a big deal because they've never been booked as a strong act previously, at least in the main roster. And we know they can tear it up with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.


No, Jason Jordan is not a part of the mix unlike in NXT. But we know that Roode is quite the ring general.

Tag team wrestling can finally be exciting again.

1 / 8 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
