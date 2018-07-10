Best and Worst of RAW Before Extreme Rules

There was much to both like and dislike this week

We're just a few days removed from the next big WWE pay-per-view, Extreme Rules. This week's episode of RAW was the final pit-stop before the big show comes around. Did WWE produce a winner ahead of the massive pay-per-view event this weekend? In my opinion, it was a real mixed bag.

There was certainly a lot to like about the show. But the amount of filler during the show was quite overwhelming. Moreover, some of the scripting was rather disappointing, especially when it comes to dialogue, appearing forced and unnatural.

It's time for me to weigh in and glance back at the three hours of action that just transpired. I invite you folks to leave a comment and let us know if you liked or disliked RAW this week.

This is my assessment of RAW...

#1 Best: Massive match confirmed

Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens will now battle inside a steel cage

Braun Strowman has terrorized poor Kevin Owens over the past few weeks to no end. So much so, that Owens even complained to Shania Twain about Strowman. Twain promised to sing his favourite song if Owens managed to beat Strowman in a match in the future. Well, Owens finally has the opportunity to impress Shania Twain!

This week on RAW, Owens locked himself in Kurt Angle's office to escape the wrath of the Monster in the Bank. Except Strowman did enter the room later, at the behest of the RAW General Manager. This was to confirm a match between Strowman and Owens inside this massive and towering steel structure.

This match makes logical sense because it does not allow Owens to run away like he usually does from the Monster Among Men. Knowing how gifted both men are, I'm sure this match can potentially steal the show at Extreme Rules.