Best And Worst of RAW Before Survivor Series

By the end of the night, I was quite entertained

The only problem with RAW is that it is three hours long. Most movies that take months and years to make aren't nearly as long. And the constant strain of filling those three hours with quality content can be quite a task. There are no off seasons unlike other 'real' sports.

I did think that I lost interest in this episode of RAW at certain points, during the show. But by the end of the night, I found myself entertained by what I saw on screen. I would even say that WWE gave us more positives than negatives, this week.

Did this episode of RAW get me excited for Survivor Series, though? 2 hours and 30 minutes of the show did not, but I have to confess that the final few minutes of the show did.

Here's my best and worst assessment.

#1 Best: Becky Lynch's crowning moment

Lynch destroying Rousey was quite an awesome visual, in my personal opinion

Becky Lynch is, by far, the hottest thing in WWE right now. At a time when crowds are not nearly as electric as they were during the Attitude Era, they come alive when her music hits. Chants of 'Becky' echo through the arena when she steps forth. I thought this week did much to establish her as a top-tier WWE superstar.

I don't think Becky Lynch intended to be busted open. But with the blood running down her face, she stood tall and triumphant, ready to prove to the world that she was here to dominate the business. I think Ronda Rousey did her part too.

Rousey sold her arm like she's sold few other things in the past. I'm more excited about their match than anything else at Survivor Series right now.

Let's hope that the match lives up to the hype.

