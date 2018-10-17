×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Best And Worst of SmackDown 1000 - August 16th, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.17K   //    17 Oct 2018, 08:33 IST

Evolution was one of the best things about SmackDown 1000
Evolution was one of the best things about SmackDown 1000

How does one even say something negative about a show like this, you ask. After all, SmackDown 1000 wasn't just a show but a celebration in the truest sense of the word. Years after it was launched as WWE's second brand, SmackDown marked 1000 episodes with an exceptional show, from Washington DC. There was much to like about the show, this week.

And at the same time, there was a lot to not like as well, in my opinion. I was disappointed by more than one segment from SmackDown 1000, despite all of the positives. I shall separate the good from the bad in this article.

Let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments. What did you folks think of the show overall?

One thing that must be said is that the crowd was on fire for the entirety of the evening, and that added a lot to this monumental, historic episode.

#1 Best: The amazing return of Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura put on an absolute clinic this week, in my opinion
Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura put on an absolute clinic this week, in my opinion

When you are away from WWE for a while, it is natural to expect ring rust. Rey Mysterio showed no sign of that at all this week and reminded us just how naturally gifted he is. When you look at him perform all his moves in the middle of the ring, it is sometimes easy to forget that he's 43 years old. I thought Nakamura had his best match against Mysterio, in quite some time.

Although I would generally not approve of beating your champion on TV, I thought this was still okay. Mysterio is a legend in the business and he needed to win his big comeback match. Therefore, I'd call it a best.

How good was the dive from the bottom rope? I'm sure all of you popped when that happened.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Evolution The Bar The Undertaker Batista WWE Best and Worst WWE Smackdown 1000
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
SmackDown 1000 Preview: 16th October 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown 1000 Results, October 16th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
10 things that must happen at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 great ways WWE could break the internet with SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Batista's return for huge reunion...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which WWE can make SmackDown 1000 memorable
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us