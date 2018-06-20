Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 19 June, 2018

An entertaining show with a fantastic main event!

A new number 1 contender was named on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was certainly a fun show. The brand did not fare too well at Money in the Bank. With the event in the rearview mirror, the blue brand was red hot tonight. I did not think there was a dull moment through the show.

This has certainly been a good week for wrestling. Everything feels a lot fresher in terms of booking. We're seeing a lot of contests that we haven't seen in a while, or in some cases, ever.

SmackDown Live was built around a gauntlet match, but that's not all I'd like to talk about in this particular review. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show overall.

Now that introductions are out of the way, let's talk about the best and worst of SmackDown Live.

#1 Best: Rusev gets his moment

Are we looking at the brand new WWE Champion?

So many fans have been waiting for this big moment, haven't they? When booking was not kind to Rusev, they took it upon themselves to chant 'Rusev Day' in unison. And now, at long last, Rusev has his moment in the sun. He is the well-deserved number 1 contender for the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles has spoken about wanting to face Rusev in the past. It feels like a fresh feud and because both men are great wrestlers, I'm sure that the contests will be good. Styles decked Aiden English at the end of the segment and so it remains to be seen what role he plays in this particular championship feud.

After weeks on end, it is finally Rusev Day. The world can rejoice and celebrate the fact that WWE heard their request for Rusev's push!