Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 2 October, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 5.40K // 03 Oct 2018, 08:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We saw a mixed episode of SmackDown Live, this week

SmackDown Live certainly had its moments this week, only days removed from Super Show-Down. It did not feel like a go-home show, however. There wasn't enough on this show to make me want to tune in and watch Super Show-Down. I shall detail why in my 'worsts' column, like I always do.

But it really wasn't a bad show overall. I saw this episode as the calm before the storm, where a lot of seeds were planted for weeks to come. There was as much good as there was bad.

Tell me your assessment of this week's show in the comments section below. Was it a thumbs up or a thumbs down show for you?

I am curious to know your thoughts and views...

#1 Best: The mixed tag match

How much has Carmella improved as an in-ring performer?

When she was in NXT, she was just portrayed as Enzo and Cass' valet. And then, when Enzo and Cass got called up, she had an NXT singles run where she was almost portrayed as Bayley's sidekick. She had a run as the SmackDown Women's Champion, but the crowd would not accept her and cheered when she lost her title. However, truth be told, Carmella has improved leaps and bounds, as a performer.

I think her pairing with R-Truth, as strange as it seemed at first, has just elevated both performers. The two of them put on a great match with Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas this week. Did you guys manage to catch the reversal at the end?

carmella’s reversal into the code of silence was EVERYTHING idc!!!#SdLive



pic.twitter.com/JS5FugcJtM — stiff where (@zykiav) October 3, 2018

This was an absolute thing of beauty. Somehow, I think that when she wrestles as a babyface, Carmella is much better than she ever was as a heel.

Who would have thought that R-Truth would be so very entertaining and relevant in 2018?

1 / 7 NEXT