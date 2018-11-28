Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 27 Nov, 2018

The show was much better than this week's RAW episode

Last night's episode of RAW was dubbed one of the weakest shows in the red brand's rather illustrious history. SmackDown Live knew that the whole world was watching. They had a chance to erase the memory of the whitewash at Survivor Series. They had a chance to prove that on a weekly basis, they were the superior brand.

In my estimation, they put on a pretty entertaining show overall. I thought that it was a much easier watch than RAW was, overall. And yet, there were some aspects of the show that did not connect with me.

So what did WWE do right and wrong on this week's episode? Feel free to share your own 'best and worst' in the comments section below.

Now that the prelude is done, let me launch straight into my 'best and worst' list...

#1 Best: Becky Lynch's return

'The Man' kickstarted proceedings and the crowd was red hot

It always makes such a big difference when you start a show with someone the audience is into and rooting for. Compare it to the sea of boos that always greets Corbin. Somehow the opening moments set the tone for the rest of the show. And now, this brings us to how SmackDown Live began this week.

Paige came to the ring and announced the return of arguably SmackDown Live's most popular star and her former PCB teammate- Becky Lynch. The crowd was absolutely hot for her. They were into her war of words with Charlotte Flair as well.

Can't wait to see Becky Lynch return tonight on Smackdown. Becky and Seth are the WWE's best superstars going right now if you ask me, and really the only factors keeping the main rosters afloat. #SDLive #WWE — Mike Scudiero 🎙🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@mikescudiero) November 27, 2018

The whole segment was a hit because WWE started proceedings with something the audience cared so deeply for. They don't necessarily care about the heel alliance of Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

Leave a comment if you disagree with me.

