×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 27 Nov, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.12K   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:42 IST

The show was much better than this week's RAW episode
The show was much better than this week's RAW episode

Last night's episode of RAW was dubbed one of the weakest shows in the red brand's rather illustrious history. SmackDown Live knew that the whole world was watching. They had a chance to erase the memory of the whitewash at Survivor Series. They had a chance to prove that on a weekly basis, they were the superior brand.

In my estimation, they put on a pretty entertaining show overall. I thought that it was a much easier watch than RAW was, overall. And yet, there were some aspects of the show that did not connect with me.

So what did WWE do right and wrong on this week's episode? Feel free to share your own 'best and worst' in the comments section below.

Now that the prelude is done, let me launch straight into my 'best and worst' list...

#1 Best: Becky Lynch's return

'The Man' kickstarted proceedings and the crowd was red hot
'The Man' kickstarted proceedings and the crowd was red hot

It always makes such a big difference when you start a show with someone the audience is into and rooting for. Compare it to the sea of boos that always greets Corbin. Somehow the opening moments set the tone for the rest of the show. And now, this brings us to how SmackDown Live began this week.

Paige came to the ring and announced the return of arguably SmackDown Live's most popular star and her former PCB teammate- Becky Lynch. The crowd was absolutely hot for her. They were into her war of words with Charlotte Flair as well.

The whole segment was a hit because WWE started proceedings with something the audience cared so deeply for. They don't necessarily care about the heel alliance of Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

Leave a comment if you disagree with me.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Usos The Bar Becky Lynch Asuka WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
The Yeah and Naah of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
10 things that must happen at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 28 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Similarities between Survivor Series 2017 and Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 2 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 25 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 30th October, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us