Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 28 Aug, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
17.13K   //    29 Aug 2018, 08:42 IST

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was an interesting show
This was the second straight night of action from Canada, and boy, the crowd did not disappoint. They were on fire for most of the evening, making the matches and segments seem quite special indeed. In turn, they were treated to a pretty fun episode of SmackDown Live. I really thought that this show had very few weak moments.

In fact, except for the points I will mention here, I did not think that the show had any other weak moments at all. No, this wasn't the most memorable episode of SmackDown Live that I have seen. At the same time, if weekly television continues to be this good, the ratings may just get back on track once again.

It's time for my best and worst list. Feel free to type your own picks in the comments.

Yes, I had an easier time watching SmackDown Live than RAW, even though RAW wasn't necessarily a bad show overall.

#1 Best: An impromptu fantastic match

Nobody expected this match, but it certainly did over deliver
Nobody expected this dream match, but it certainly did deliver

Daniel Bryan and Andrade 'Cien' Almas quite easily had the match of the night. At certain points, our writers were even afraid for Bryan's sake, because he seemed to be the Daniel Bryan of old. Despite everything that has happened to him health-wise, he is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down and phoning it in. Almas was a great dance partner.

I would certainly like to see more contests between the two men down the line. It is clear that they have great chemistry against one another. This is the kind of wrestling that put NXT on the map, to begin with.

I have no doubt that if given the time to tell a story, Daniel Bryan and Andrade 'Cien' Almas could certainly deliver in a full-fledged program and not a throwaway match.

If not for Rollins vs. Owens, this would be the match of the week.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
