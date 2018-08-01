Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 31 July, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.78K   //    01 Aug 2018, 08:44 IST

There was much to like about this week's SmackDown Live
There was much to like about this week's SmackDown Live

There was much to like about this week's episode of SmackDown Live. There were hardly any weak segments and the action that transpired built wonderfully to SummerSlam. I did not think it was a perfect show, however, and have listed a few 'worsts' as well. I've jotted them down in this article for you to read!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about this week's action. For the first time in ages, Brock Lesnar was on RAW and AJ Styles wasn't on SmackDown Live. I thought that was a rather interesting tidbit, wasn't it?

So here is my analysis of this week's show. There's some good and some bad, but certainly no 'ugly' at all.

Do you believe SmackDown Live will have a better showing than RAW at SummerSlam this year?

#1 Best: Unhinged Randy Orton

Randy Orton may be the most despicable heel in the business currently
Randy Orton may be the most despicable heel in the business currently

Just move aside, Tommaso Ciampa. When Randy Orton is in his element, he can even make Ciampa seem saintly in comparison. This week, he took his ire out on Jeff Hardy once more, with a little help from Nakamura. After dismantling Hardy, he wiped the iconic face paint off Hardy's face.

Corey Graves, in particular, did a commendable job on commentary at this point when he discussed how Orton was intent on wiping away Jeff Hardy's very identity. Orton for his part came off as a much more devious heel than Shinsuke Nakamura, who cowered from the Viper when the two men finally came face to face. Kudos to Orton for reinventing himself so very drastically.

It is clear that both Orton and Hardy will be involved in the US Title picture as we head into SummerSlam, presumably in a triple threat match. Expect a match with one or more of these men to be announced sooner rather than later, folks.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
