Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 3rd July, 2018

SmackDown was a good show, just not an important one!

SmackDown Live came to us from the Century Link Center in Omaha. There was enough good on this show to ensure that there are as many 'bests' as 'worsts', this week. Sadly, the show seemed like a completely miss-able affair. We could have just fast forwarded to the next week and it wouldn't have mattered.

That said, I will separate the good from the bad in this list, like always. And as always, I invite your comments. Did you think SmackDown Live was an improvement after the three lackluster hours of RAW last night?

What was your highlight of the night? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This is what I thought about this week's show!

#1 Best: Return of the champion

Things are just better with Styles on the show!

Rusev was crowned the number 1 contender some time ago. However, the program between him and WWE Champion AJ Styles did not kick off until recently, because Styles was away for media duties. I was glad to see him return to the show and kickstart the WWE Championship program off. I was thrilled at the dual 'AJ Styles- Rusev Day' chants as well!

This week, Styles took on Rusev's trusted aide and companion, Aiden English. It was not really the most important match in the world and the result was obvious to anyone who's been watching WWE for any length of time. That said, the beatdown from Rusev on AJ Styles established that he was the powerhouse in the WWE Championship program.

Rusev vs. AJ Styles seems like a fresh program and also, a rather intriguing one as the men have really never had a full-fledged program before this. While Styles will probably retain his championship at Extreme Rules, this is still a welcome feud!