Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 3rd July, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.31K   //    04 Jul 2018, 08:47 IST

SmackDown was a good show, just not an important one!
SmackDown was a good show, just not an important one!

SmackDown Live came to us from the Century Link Center in Omaha. There was enough good on this show to ensure that there are as many 'bests' as 'worsts', this week. Sadly, the show seemed like a completely miss-able affair. We could have just fast forwarded to the next week and it wouldn't have mattered.

That said, I will separate the good from the bad in this list, like always. And as always, I invite your comments. Did you think SmackDown Live was an improvement after the three lackluster hours of RAW last night?

What was your highlight of the night? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This is what I thought about this week's show!

#1 Best: Return of the champion

Things are just better with Styles on the show!
Things are just better with Styles on the show!

Rusev was crowned the number 1 contender some time ago. However, the program between him and WWE Champion AJ Styles did not kick off until recently, because Styles was away for media duties. I was glad to see him return to the show and kickstart the WWE Championship program off. I was thrilled at the dual 'AJ Styles- Rusev Day' chants as well!

This week, Styles took on Rusev's trusted aide and companion, Aiden English. It was not really the most important match in the world and the result was obvious to anyone who's been watching WWE for any length of time. That said, the beatdown from Rusev on AJ Styles established that he was the powerhouse in the WWE Championship program.

Rusev vs. AJ Styles seems like a fresh program and also, a rather intriguing one as the men have really never had a full-fledged program before this. While Styles will probably retain his championship at Extreme Rules, this is still a welcome feud!

Page 1 of 7 Next
WWE SmackDown The Usos SaNiTY AJ Styles Rusev WWE Best and Worst
5 predictions for SmackDown Live - July 3, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live After WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 surprising moments from SmackDown Live (April 24, 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SAnitY reflect on their chaotic main roster debut
RELATED STORY
8 surprising moments from Raw and Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars Who Could Appear On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of the 2018 Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live - 22 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us