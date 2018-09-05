Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 4th September, 2018

SmackDown Live is building up nicely to Hell in a Cell

SmackDown Live came to us from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. It wasn't the most memorable show that I remember watching but it flew by quick enough. And sometimes that's all you want and need from a WWE show. As technical as one may get about the action in the ring, one must remember that it's all about entertainment.

Chime in with your own thoughts about the show, ladies and gentlemen. Did you guys think this show got you excited for Hell in a Cell? Did you think that RAW last night was a better show?

I'll say this much about SmackDown Live. They just seem like they're a star or two short as compared to the packed roster we're used to seeing on RAW.

Let me elaborate upon what I liked and disliked from this week's action...

#1 Best: The return of Asuka

It was so good to see her back in the fold once again

Asuka mirrored Goldberg with her undefeated streak all through NXT, to the main roster, leading up to WrestleMania where it was broken. And much like Goldberg, she lost a lot of her sheen when the streak was broken. She never managed to recover after her losses to Carmella. And then she just got a little lost in the mix.

I was glad to see her return as Naomi's aide in the quest against The IIconics, this week. Yes, she will not be the same undefeated warrior we once knew her to be, but this could be a brand new beginning for the talented superstar. Somone as gifted as her deserved this second chance.

It's good to see my favourite #WWE Female Superstar @WWEAsuka back on #SDLive — Tony Brice 🏳️‍🌈 ✡ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@AmericanCFLFan) September 5, 2018

Will Asuka once again rise to the heights that she once reached? There's no way to tell for sure, right now.

That said, this was certainly a better development as compared to not seeing her on TV at all.

