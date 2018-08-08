Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018

This week's episode of SmackDown Live had some entertaining moments

I don't know how many of you will agree with this assessment. But that's the fantastic thing about wrestling isn't it...it's all subjective and nobody is right or wrong. Which is why I invite all of you to chime in with your comments in every 'Best and Worst' column that I write. As always, tell me what you thought of this week's show even if your opinion differs from mine!

So yes...my assessment of this week's show. I thought that SmackDown Live did a far better job in building anticipation for SummerSlam than RAW did. While there was filler, there was enough good stuff on the show to outweigh all the bad.

The crowd at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida certainly did help things overall. In my opinion, they added a lot of excitement to the show with their enthusiasm.

Maybe the fact that the show is only two hours long and not three helped matters as well.

#1 Best: R-Truth

In my mind, R-Truth was the hero of the show that transpired this week

At the age of 46, R-Truth moves like few men his age can (or indeed men of any age can). While he suffered a loss at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura this week, he won the hearts of everyone in the audience. As great as he looked in the ring, it was his comic timing that won everyone over. To get a shot at Nakamura in SummerSlam, Truth wanted to pin Carmella!

We really don’t appreciate R Truth enough. #SDLive — josh (@heel_josh) August 8, 2018

I like the pairing with Tye Dillinger as well. It keeps Dillinger on TV even though Creative may not necessarily have anything for Dillinger at that point in time. The oddball duo of Truth and Dillinger make for some entertaining television.

The humour on this week's show was actually not all that bad. I also enjoyed Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch joking about the fact that while tensions existed between them, they were not Sasha and Bayley.

