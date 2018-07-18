Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
27.04K   //    18 Jul 2018, 08:42 IST

SmackDown Live had a few really exciting and engrossing moments
SmackDown Live had a few really exciting and engrossing moments

Extreme Rules is in the past. Everything is rushing towards the second biggest show of the year (after WrestleMania, of course)- SummerSlam. RAW had a pretty lackluster showing following Extreme Rules. SmackDown Live was significantly easier to watch, for sure.

In this article, I shall detail the Best and also list the Worst from all the action that transpired this week. I invite you to leave a comment and share your thoughts on the action that transpired on your television screens. Did you feel that it was a better show than RAW was, following Extreme Rules?

Yes, SmackDown Live was certainly an easier show to watch and enjoy, as compared to RAW. However, all said and done, it was not perfect.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here is my personal take on this week's events.

#1 Best: Randy Orton's heelish ways

Why did WWE ever turn him babyface at all?
Why did WWE ever turn him babyface at all?

If you just finished watching the show, I know you're in just as much shock as I am. Not only did Randy Orton cost Jeff Hardy the United States Championship, he also showcased what makes him one of the greatest heels in the storied history of sports entertainment. Orton launched an attack on Jeff Hardy's ear in an act that made me wince.

I'm glad that Orton was allowed to be the heel that he was in the environment of today. Orton's attack was unlike every other ringside interruption these days...it seemed malicious, it genuinely seemed evil and it sent shivers down the spine of the WWE Universe. Just look at the reaction on social media, folks!

I wonder why Randy Orton had even turned face in the first place, because he just excels as a bad guy. I do hope that this run is here to last at least for a while.


Page 1 of 8 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton Jeff Hardy WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown Live after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge Extreme Rules Championship rematch...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 17 April, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Twists That Could Happen On The SmackDown Live Before...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live After WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 19 June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 3rd July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 26th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us