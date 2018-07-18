Best and Worst of SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules

SmackDown Live had a few really exciting and engrossing moments

Extreme Rules is in the past. Everything is rushing towards the second biggest show of the year (after WrestleMania, of course)- SummerSlam. RAW had a pretty lackluster showing following Extreme Rules. SmackDown Live was significantly easier to watch, for sure.

In this article, I shall detail the Best and also list the Worst from all the action that transpired this week. I invite you to leave a comment and share your thoughts on the action that transpired on your television screens. Did you feel that it was a better show than RAW was, following Extreme Rules?

Yes, SmackDown Live was certainly an easier show to watch and enjoy, as compared to RAW. However, all said and done, it was not perfect.

Here is my personal take on this week's events.

#1 Best: Randy Orton's heelish ways

Why did WWE ever turn him babyface at all?

If you just finished watching the show, I know you're in just as much shock as I am. Not only did Randy Orton cost Jeff Hardy the United States Championship, he also showcased what makes him one of the greatest heels in the storied history of sports entertainment. Orton launched an attack on Jeff Hardy's ear in an act that made me wince.

30 seconds of heel Randy Orton is better than 2 years of face Orton #SDLive pic.twitter.com/W1JYxXJbCH — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 18, 2018

I'm glad that Orton was allowed to be the heel that he was in the environment of today. Orton's attack was unlike every other ringside interruption these days...it seemed malicious, it genuinely seemed evil and it sent shivers down the spine of the WWE Universe. Just look at the reaction on social media, folks!

I wonder why Randy Orton had even turned face in the first place, because he just excels as a bad guy. I do hope that this run is here to last at least for a while.

