Best And Worst Of The RAW After SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta

Now that was a packed episode of RAW, following SummerSlam!

Many of you called SummerSlam the best WWE pay-per-view of the year. And when you look at it, it's hard to dispute the facts. As long as the show was, there were few points where WWE lost our attention altogether. Which brings us to the fallout episode of RAW, immediately after SummerSlam.

It was plain as day that the landscape of WWE has completely changed following the biggest show of the summer. There is an air of freshness about proceedings now. I wonder how it will reflect in terms of TV ratings, going forward.

I would, as usual, love to hear your take on how the show was this week, and how you think WWE should book Roman Reigns as champion. Also, what did you guys think of the big Shield reunion?

Here's what I thought of the events that transpired on this week's show...

#1 Best: A fighting champion

I think Roman Reigns can make the title interesting again

I know some of you may be disappointed that Finn Balor did not recapture the Universal Championship. I'm just glad that he had a chance to compete for the title, at such a high level. Brock Lesnar would not show up at most pay-per-view events. Roman Reigns put up the title for grabs on RAW, against anyone who was interested.

To me, this was a positive and significant development. It showcases how Reigns will be booked as champion and I am down with the Universal Championship becoming a more featured attraction on RAW. Also, the fact of the matter is that Balor and Reigns put on a pretty solid match.

Will there be more matches between these men, going forward? I certainly do hope so.

Maybe Balor can indeed recapture the title someday.

