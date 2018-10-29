×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Best And Worst Of WWE Evolution

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    29 Oct 2018, 09:15 IST

One of the best shows of the year, I thought
One of the best shows of the year, I thought

Let me begin by offering a huge round of congratulations to WWE and the women's division for this absolutely historic pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution. The women have scratched and clawed their way right to the top and they finally had their very own event. In my honest opinion, I thought that the women delivered and then some. Let's have a look at what I liked and what I did not, readers!

Firstly, I would like to say that I thought the show had far more positives than negatives. It was just the right length and did not drag on for too long. I thought that the women took the opportunity they were given and put on a show to remember.

In my opinion, Evolution was one of the better shows of the whole year. I don't think I've enjoyed a WWE main roster pay-per-view this much in quite some time.

Here is my analysis of the event, as a whole.

#1 Best: The real main event

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair just tore it up!
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair just tore it up!

The Four Horsewomen were responsible for bringing women's wrestling to the forefront. And two of the four horsewomen proved why at Evolution. The two women put on the most physical women's match I remember seeing in the WWE main roster, by a long shot. Despite the referee's oddly slow counts, this match was pretty fantastic indeed.

It certainly did help that the crowd was hot for the entirety of the contest. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair unleashed chairs, tables and ladders for a gruelling and destructive last woman standing match, that will be remembered for a long time to come, I believe. Take a bow, you two.

I wonder if the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair feud will end after this. I certainly wouldn't mind a match or two of this calibre, quite honestly.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Riott Squad Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Evolution 2018: Predictions
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results for WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution Predictions Extravaganza: Match order,...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE was seemingly never fully committed to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE's Evolution PPV has some problems  
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card
RELATED STORY
5 last minute predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us