Best And Worst Of WWE Evolution

One of the best shows of the year, I thought

Let me begin by offering a huge round of congratulations to WWE and the women's division for this absolutely historic pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution. The women have scratched and clawed their way right to the top and they finally had their very own event. In my honest opinion, I thought that the women delivered and then some. Let's have a look at what I liked and what I did not, readers!

Firstly, I would like to say that I thought the show had far more positives than negatives. It was just the right length and did not drag on for too long. I thought that the women took the opportunity they were given and put on a show to remember.

In my opinion, Evolution was one of the better shows of the whole year. I don't think I've enjoyed a WWE main roster pay-per-view this much in quite some time.

Here is my analysis of the event, as a whole.

#1 Best: The real main event

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair just tore it up!

The Four Horsewomen were responsible for bringing women's wrestling to the forefront. And two of the four horsewomen proved why at Evolution. The two women put on the most physical women's match I remember seeing in the WWE main roster, by a long shot. Despite the referee's oddly slow counts, this match was pretty fantastic indeed.

It certainly did help that the crowd was hot for the entirety of the contest. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair unleashed chairs, tables and ladders for a gruelling and destructive last woman standing match, that will be remembered for a long time to come, I believe. Take a bow, you two.

I wonder if the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair feud will end after this. I certainly wouldn't mind a match or two of this calibre, quite honestly.

