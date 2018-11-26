×
Best and worst of WWE Starrcade (WWE Network Special)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.56K   //    26 Nov 2018, 19:13 IST

Starrcade was a really enjoyable watch from start to finish
I wasn't present on ground at Starrcade and therefore must limit my analysis to the WWE Network Special only. I genuinely thought that Starrcade was a very enjoyable show with a fair number of negatives. It was especially enjoyable for me as a WCW fan. I'm not ashamed to say that growing up I was a WCW guy, and Starrcade was a great annual attraction.

Starrcade is no longer the biggest pay-per-view of the year, of course. Instead, it is a WWE Live Event with both brands competing to put on quite a show. I thought there was more good than bad, in this particular edition.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on Starrcade. Did you personally think that the show lived up to the hype?

Also let me know if you disagree with my assessment here...

#1 Best: The hour flew by like a breeze

I also liked Rey Mysterio selling the beat down from Randy Orton
The actual event was obviously a lot longer, but the Network special was very easy to watch and enjoy. This is because unlike one of the weekly shows, this was only an hour long. In fact, by the time the show was over, I personally wanted more. When was the last time one could say that about a WWE show?

The pacing of the hour was great and it did not feel like it dragged at any point. Considering how easy NXT is to watch, one wonders if hour long shows are the way to go, in the future. Attention spans are dropping and only having an hour to fill means you put your best foot forward every time.

Starrcade was a very easy show to watch. It felt like a Live Event, but much bigger.

As a WCW fan, this made me quite happy.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Starrcade AJ Styles Sasha Banks WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
