×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE TLC 2018

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
10.35K   //    17 Dec 2018, 11:26 IST

What an absolutely fantastic show to cap the year off
What an absolutely fantastic show to cap the year off

So often, we hear that WWE is no longer the brand we all used to know and love once. And then, they put together a show that makes us proud to be wrestling fans once again. One that makes us remember the reasons why we became part of the WWE Universe in the first place. In my opinion, WWE TLC was one such occasion.

No, Brock Lesnar was not on this show and that should ideally be a huge negative, on most nights. But I thought that the men and women of both brands put on a show to remember. When the show was over and done, we were begging for me.

As always, I present here my post event analysis. Feel free to leave a comment and chime in with your thoughts.

Here's what I thought of the show this week...

#1 Best: The end of the Corbin era

It was a good run while it lasted, I suppose
It was a good run while it lasted, I suppose

This was the one outcome that everyone wanted from WWE TLC. And thankfully, this was the official decision, even though, from the looks of it, Braun Strowman was not cleared to compete in the ring. Corbin will no longer have any kind of power on RAW, even in kayfabe. One assumes that Vince McMahon will appoint a new General Manager.

Corbin was never really ready for the role he was entrusted with. I loved the fact that everyone whom he'd wronged returned to exact revenge upon him. It was almost like the final episode of Seinfeld, if you remember seeing it.

It was great to see Kurt Angle put in the final nail in Corbin's coffin. I assume there's a match down the line between the two WWE Superstars.

Who do you think will be his successor?

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 reasons why WWE TLC was the best PPV of 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Things That Must Happen to Make the Event...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Which Champion is most in danger of losing...
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable WWE players of 2018
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why TLC could be one of the best WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Last-Minute rumors you should know 
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Every rumor you need to know
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Rumors you need to know
RELATED STORY
3 interesting feuds which could happen in WWE after TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us