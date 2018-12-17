Best and worst of WWE TLC 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10.35K // 17 Dec 2018, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What an absolutely fantastic show to cap the year off

So often, we hear that WWE is no longer the brand we all used to know and love once. And then, they put together a show that makes us proud to be wrestling fans once again. One that makes us remember the reasons why we became part of the WWE Universe in the first place. In my opinion, WWE TLC was one such occasion.

No, Brock Lesnar was not on this show and that should ideally be a huge negative, on most nights. But I thought that the men and women of both brands put on a show to remember. When the show was over and done, we were begging for me.

As always, I present here my post event analysis. Feel free to leave a comment and chime in with your thoughts.

Here's what I thought of the show this week...

#1 Best: The end of the Corbin era

It was a good run while it lasted, I suppose

This was the one outcome that everyone wanted from WWE TLC. And thankfully, this was the official decision, even though, from the looks of it, Braun Strowman was not cleared to compete in the ring. Corbin will no longer have any kind of power on RAW, even in kayfabe. One assumes that Vince McMahon will appoint a new General Manager.

Corbin was never really ready for the role he was entrusted with. I loved the fact that everyone whom he'd wronged returned to exact revenge upon him. It was almost like the final episode of Seinfeld, if you remember seeing it.

Kurt Angle returns.



Baron Corbin is OUT as the #Raw GM #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/os4dTLKQ8D — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) December 17, 2018

It was great to see Kurt Angle put in the final nail in Corbin's coffin. I assume there's a match down the line between the two WWE Superstars.

Who do you think will be his successor?

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement