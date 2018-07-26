10 Best Kenny Omega Matches of All-Time

Kenny Omega is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Ever since making his Pro Wrestling debut several years ago, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has pretty much scratched and clawed his way to the top of the realm in the Pro Wrestling industry, as he currently finds himself in conversation of eventually ending up as one of the greatest Pro Wrestlers to ever grace this business.

Omega, who eventually started out as a Jr. Heavyweight, has travelled all around the world in his 18-year-old Pro Wrestling career and has previously competed for promotions such as the WWE, TNA/Impact Wrestling, DDT Pro Wrestling, and even AJPW as well, before eventually making his way to NJPW.

Throughout his career, Omega has competed at the very highest level irrespective of the promotion that he competed for and the man is known as ‘The Best Bout Machine’ for a definite reason. With that being said, here are 10 of Kenny Omega’s all-time best matches.

#10 Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi- New Beginning in Niigata, 2016

Omega following his IWGP IC Title win over Tanahashi

The year 2016 proved to be the turning point of Kenny Omega’s Pro Wrestling career, as he finally made his much-awaited jump to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s heavyweight division after having spent the majority of his career as a Jr. Heavyweight.

In his first match as a heavyweight, Omega had the opportunity of winning the prestigious IWGP Intercontinental Championship, which at that point was vacated by former Champion Shinsuke Nakamura who left the promotion in order to join the WWE. However, in order to get his hands on his first major Heavyweight Championship belt, Omega had the uphill task of defeating ‘The Ace’ Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Heading into this match, ‘The Cleaner’ was definitely confident, considering the fact that he had just kicked AJ Styles out of The Bullet Club and took over the leadership reigns from ‘The Phenomenal One’. With the backing of the rest of the faction, Omega went into a first-time hardcore battle against Tanahashi.

Both men seemingly started off this match in a slow pace, with Omega eventually ordering his fellow Bullet Club stablemates Cody Hall and Yujiro Takahashi to head backstage after the two men started causing trouble from ringside in the early stages.

The pace of the match eventually picked up as both Omega and Tana sold both of their respective offences in a solid manner and went back-and-forth with each other in spectacular fashion for a while. However, the former’s fellow BC mates The Young Bucks started causing the shenanigans yet again. This eventually led to Omega using the Styles Clash on Tanahashi and also Nakamura’s Boma Ye knees as well before subsequently hitting the One-Winged Angel to finish the match.

