10 Best Matches in WWE Extreme Rules History

A surefire Show Stealer.

Initially presented as an ECW exclusive event, the concept of Extreme Rules dates back to 2005 when it was started as One Night Stand, an event to bring back all the ECW originals together. After two successful events predominately featuring ECW superstars, the event became one of WWE's regular pay per views in 2007 and was rebranded as Extreme Rules in 2009.

Between 2009 and the present day, WWE has presented 9 annual Extreme Rules events. Officially billed by WWE as 'The One Night WWE goes Extreme', the pay per view has been home to some of the most memorable events in the history of the company. This edition, which will be headlined by AJ Styles' defense against Rusev and will feature a 30-minute Iron Man match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins, has all the ingredients to become the best WWE show of the year.

There are 3 matches on the card so far that can steal the show on any day. Whether or not those matches will deliver, only time will tell. Until then, here are the 10 best matches from the last 9 editions of WWE Extreme Rules.

#10 Rey Mysterio(c) vs Chris Jericho - No Holds Barred for Intercontinental Title (2009)

If we take out the recent resurgence of the Intercontinental Title ever since The Miz won it back in 2016 and subsequently feuded with Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins, 2009 was the last time that the Intercontinental Title was treated with legitimacy and respect.

In fact, it won't be wrong to call the period after 'Mania 25 and Summerslam 2009 as the last Golden period of Intercontinental Title, as two certified legends and former World champions in Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho were engaged in a heated rivalry for the prestigious title.

Jericho had accused Mysterio of hiding under the mask after losing to him at Judgment Day, and continued targeting it during the match as well. The added No Holds Barred Stipulation didn't have any impact on the match as the two veterans wrestled a very heated technical contest. Jericho eventually succeeded in removing Mysterio's mask and pinned him to win his record 9th Intercontinental Title.