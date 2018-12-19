10 Best NXT male wrestlers of 2018

It's been a landmark year for NXT

While the main roster has come under criticism at some points throughout 2018, the WWE's developmental brand, NXT, has continued to grow from strength.

The brand's Takeover events have often eclipsed the main roster's PPV events and are among the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar.

The biggest reason for the brand's success is the incredible talents that they have to work with. The brand boasts some of the finest wrestlers in the world, and they have all been at the top of their game throughout 2018.

With that in mind, let's take a look at which 10 NXT stars have shone the brightest throughout 2018.

#10 Kyle O Reilly

The Undisputed Era are one of the hottest acts on NXT

Kyle O'Reilly has become something of a cult figure in the WWE since he made his debut towards the end of 2017.

His over the top selling and ridiculously hilarious mannerisms have helped him earn a spot in the hearts of the WWE Universe, and the fact that he is excellent between the ropes and a part of the hottest stable in the WWE certainly hasn't done him any harm either.

O'Reilly has spent the majority of the year working in tag-team matches with Roderick Strong, and the two men have become an incredible pairing.

They took part in an incredible feud with Moustache Mountain over the Summer, and hopefully, they can continue to re-define tag wrestling in the WWE when they eventually step up to the main roster.

